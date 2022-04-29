Missouri baseball trailed from the first batter in its 13-4 loss to Mississippi State. RJ Yeager went 3-6, hitting two home runs with five RBI for the Bulldogs.
Mississippi State started Friday night off with a Yeager bomb. On the second pitch of the night, Yeager hit a high fly ball that carried up and over the right-field fence for a leadoff homer.
He went for round two in the second. This hit stayed in the park, but the RBI double was good enough to stretch the Bulldogs' lead.
The first RBI not from Yeager came in the fourth when Lane Forsythe hit an RBI single. Yeager took that personally and one-upped his teammate, hitting a two-run homer in the next at-bat. After four innings, Yeager had two home runs and four RBI.
It was an all-around explosive night for Mississippi State (25-18, 9-10) as five players had three hits— three of the five hit a home run.
While Yeager was having a night to remember, the Tigers' offense was having one to forget. The hits have been there recently for Missouri, but it's failed to produce many runs. In their four games before Friday, the Tigers averaged 3.25 runs.
Friday was another example. Missouri (22-17, 5-14 SEC) got 11 hits but only scored four runs — three coming off solo homers. The Tigers stranded eight runners and batted 1-18 with runners on base.
Missouri prided itself on its offense early in the season during a hot start. Since conference play started — the most important time of the season — the Tigers have gotten steadily worse and worse .
This is an important series for Missouri in terms of SEC standings. Two teams that sat one game ahead of Missouri going into Friday night, Kentucky and Florida, face off in a weekend series. The Tigers hold the tiebreaker over Kentucky after winning the head-to-head series.
If Missouri can bounce back from Friday's blowout and win a game or two, it can gain ground in the standings as the SEC Tournament looms. The Tigers are currently 5-14 in SEC play, good for last in the conference.
With less than a month left to play, Missouri needs to take a long look in the mirror and find a way to win some games soon, or it runs the risk of missing the SEC Tournament two years in a row.