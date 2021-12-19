This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Columbia Missourian: Starting incredibly broad, it’s been one semester since Mizzou hired you. How would you summarize your time in Columbia so far?
Desiree Reed-Francois: We’ve done a lot of listening, a lot of assessing. And we’re building a foundation and a culture where success will be the byproduct. Our semester has been very people-focused, very student-athlete-driven and a collaborative approach to creating a culture where people can be proud.
CM: In general, what has gone well this semester and what hasn’t, since you’ve arrived here?
DRF: What has gone well is the people part. I really enjoy getting to know my student-athletes and hearing their stories. Finding out their hopes and their dreams. Getting to know our coaches and our staff and our broader community, generally. But our student-athletes, that has been a big priority and a big focus for me. I got into this business because I truly believe in the transformative effect that education has on people. Athletics is our vehicle, and I believe if you build an athletics department for sustained excellence and not a quick fix, you can galvanize a community. You can bring people together from different backgrounds and different ways of life. And we all have something in common. We all can talk about it, and we can create a bond and a connection that’s really, really special. And there’s something so unique about college athletics. It’s different from professional sports. And what’s unique about us is all of our students. Our students provide an energy that can’t be replicated. So when you say what’s something that our team has, it has been a focus, getting to know our student-athletes and getting to know our students. That’s special.
CM: In what specific ways have you been able to connect with some of the student-athletes so far?
DRF: Whether it’s going to their practices or making them dinner … . Every month, I do something called the Party of Five lunches. We bring five student-athletes to lunch; we go over to … Stadium Grill. Our academic advisers select the student-athletes, and it’s a broad cross-section, and it’s awesome. We have no structured agenda. It’s just me getting to know them as people, and them getting to know me a little bit. … It’s really special. It’s something I look forward to every month, but it’s also an opportunity for student-athletes from different sports and different areas of the country to get to know one another, too.
CM: Just to clarify, what criteria are the athletes selected by for that?
DRF: I leave that completely to the academic advisers. And I don’t want always the highest-achieving academic student-athletes; I want a broad cross-section of student-athletes that have gone above and beyond in that respective space. So whether it’s our Party of Five lunches, whether it’s going to practice and talking to a men’s swimmer who overcame Graves’ disease, or talking about a young lady who wants to be an athletic director and mentoring her, that’s my favorite part of the job. We talk about the 50, and what the 50 is — 25, 50 and 100, and I’ll explain. As we were thinking about our goals and our metrics in the athletic department, we want it to be a top-25 athletic department, as it’s measured by the Learfield Cup. And so that looks at postseason success for every single sport. I don’t think we’ve been higher than 38, and I think we’re averaging about 43. We want to be top 25 in the next five years. The 50 — so, I meet with a lot of recruits, and you asked me what’s been going well, and meeting with recruits and their families, I do a lot of that. Whether it’s a 9 o’clock Zoom or all day on Sunday, that’s a big part, right? Talent drives success, and recruiting is our lifeline. I love meeting with recruits’ families. I love meeting with recruits’ families. I also can talk to them about what it’s like, not only as the athletic director but as a mother, whose son chose to come to Mizzou. So the 50 is — an average NFL player, right? I can never make someone a better defensive tackle. I just can’t. And I have a great academic advising team that’s gonna help them get a valuable Mizzou degree. What I really care about is those 50 years and how they’re gonna impact the world. And if you think about it, an average NFL career — so they graduate at 22, average career is 4.3 years, that’s 26, average life expectancy is 76.6 years. How are we gonna impact the world in those 50 years? Which leads me to the 100. We want 100% of our student-athletes to have a pathway to a meaningful career when they graduate.
CM: So that’s what’s gone well this semester. What’s something that you think hasn’t gone well since you’ve gotten here, something within the athletic department that you immediately see could be improved?
DRF: Game-day experience is something we’re going to continue to improve. That’s why we send out so many surveys and we do a lot of walking around and seeing what’s working and what’s not. We’re still too overly commercialized in our football — and I can’t speak to every other sport; football’s the most noticeable. We needed to create a little more in-game environment. It’s why we did the two sing-alongs. And we keep adding things as we go. The movie clips, we added as we go. Concessions isn’t where it needs to be, and I get it. So football and basketball, … the fan experience isn’t where it needs to be, but we’re going to continue to improve.
CM: The school touted your fundraising skills when it hired you. Have you made as much progress so far with donors as you’ve hoped?
DRF: Well, I’m at 121 days (since she was hired, as of this past Tuesday). We have closed two major gifts. One we’ve announced already in the Brad and Rachel Stephens (gift), but, quite frankly, a lot of that great work was already done beforehand, before me. So whether it’s from Coach Drinkwitz, President (Mun) Choi, our development team before, I got a lot more credit than I probably deserved. But we did close that. And then we have another one that we’re going to announce on Jan. 15, the Alabama game. So we have another one coming that’s a seven-figure gift. We also have really done a lot of analysis in terms of our annual fund. Our annual fund right now is not where it needs to be. It’s second-lowest in the Southeastern Conference. We know it’s an area that we have to get better. Season tickets, it’s an area we have to get better. Student attendance, an area we have to get better. So we have to tell our story, create a reason to care but also really build an organization and build that structure. Right? You’ve gotta win within first.
CM: You mentioned fan attendance at the football games and season tickets. It was down this year. What steps, if any, have you taken to try to improve fan attendance and season ticket sales at football games in the coming seasons, and what (steps), if any, do you think you can take in the future?
DRF: It’s been trending down, I think, since in 2015, we had (42,367), and it dropped all the way down to (25,532 in 2021). So there’s some room for growth and there’s some opportunities for growth there. We looked at a lot of the surveys, and, quite frankly, I noticed it, too, when we were hosting the University of Tennessee and I’m looking out and I’m seeing the 50-yard line and it’s a lot of orange. And I thought, “We don’t need that.” I really want visiting fans to have a great experience, but they don’t need to be in our prime seats. We also heard from students that they wanted to go back to block seating; that was really important to students. We went around to a lot of fraternities and sororities, and we met with the AASB (Alumni Association Student Board). We did 21 straight days of meeting with students, and that was a big question, a concern that was raised. We just announced that change, … because we know that we’re gonna go on sale for season tickets and we wanted to give folks enough time to pick new seats.
CM: Are a lot of these things things you did at UNLV to drive attendance up?
DRF: Creating a reason for people to care is always critically important, right? And telling our story, making it easy for fans to buy tickets, kind of like a driveway. UNLV is a little bit different than Mizzou, and so that’s part of me wanting to listen and get to know people. Every place is a little unique, so we haven’t quite figured it out yet. But we’re gonna keep listening and keep trying.
CM: A lot of the answer to this is obvious, i.e. Mizzou is in the SEC, etc., but in what key ways is Mizzou different from UNLV that you’ve observed in your time here?
DRF: Similarities, good people. Difference, you don’t have a pro stadium that you’re sharing with a professional team (the Raiders) right outside your office. That’s a little different. Las Vegas is the entertainment capital of the world, and so you have to think about what your unique value proposition is there. And so we’re thinking about our unique value proposition here. But what’s the same is the students. The students bring an energy that, like I said, cannot be replicated. Another difference, you know, we’re an AAU institution here at Mizzou. We’re the only AAU institution here in our state, (the only university in Missouri) in the Southeastern Conference. That’s pretty special. And this is the most competitive conference in the country, so we take that responsibility pretty seriously.
CM: After one season, what are your thoughts on the on-field results (in football)?
DRF: We have a good foundation. I am really looking forward to tomorrow (this past Wednesday’s early signing day, during which Missouri signed its highest-ranked recruiting class ever). Like I said, we’ve been meeting with a lot of recruits and their families. Our staff has developed significant relationships, and I think we’re going to see the fruits of those relationships pay off tomorrow. Like I said, talent drives success. Recruiting is our lifeline. Coach (Eliah) Drinkwitz and his staff are aggressive, but they’re caring and they prepare student-athletes very, very well for the future. He talks about two dreams, and that’s real and that resonates.
CM: In your time working with Coach Drinkwitz, what are some areas where you guys align philosophically?
DRF: Student-athletes as the focus of what we do and caring about our student-athletes holistically, not just as numbers but as whole people. Also, we both embrace competition. We also both look at things a little differently, and we’re gonna be a little innovative. We can’t keep doing the same thing over and over again and expect different results, so we’re gonna be innovative here. And we both love analytics.
CM: Can you elaborate on the analytics point? When you say you love analytics, what specifically do you love about it and what ways can you use it at Mizzou?
DRF: There are a lot of different ways we can use it at Mizzou, and right now, that’s the space that we’re going to get into. That first semester, we were doing a lot of analysis on what can be our competitive edge. Your coaches and your student-athletes, right, they’re always gonna be what’s critically important. Your recruiting, and what are you doing to be innovative in that space. Your culture, critically important. But also, a strategy. When we first got here, (our mantra was) people, culture, strategy. You’ve gotta assess the people, figure out the people and start building the culture, because you can’t have culture if you don’t have great people. So people first, developing a culture — and the culture is just habits and what we stand for, who you are, what’s your identity. And so the strategies are gonna come. And so now we’re at the phase where we’re looking at, all right, what are the strategies? And one of our key strategies is going to be analytics. How are we using data to inform our decisions?
CM: One of the other things that you focused on when you talked to reporters after being hired is NIL (name, image, likeness), which is something you’ve described to PowerMizzou as an “awesome opportunity.” You and a couple of players I’ve talked to have discussed Opendorse. Can you elaborate on what that is, how it’s helped so far and how it’s “evolved” since it was put in place?
DRF: NIL is evolving across the country at a very rapid clip. Our space and where we are here at Mizzou is also evolving. Again, I’ve been here 121 days. We’re gonna continue growing. We’re gonna continue to figure out, “Is this the correct platform for us? Is there more that we can be doing?” We’ll learn from other folks’ mistakes, but then we’re also gonna have our own creative Mizzou way.
CM: What, specifically, have you learned about that since you’ve gotten here?
DRF: We’re still in the data collection mode right now.
CM: Your first and so far only head coaching move was to extend Larissa Anderson as the softball coach through 2026. When did those conversations about an extension start and how easy or difficult was it to hammer out a deal?
DRF: We began our conversations when I got here. I met with each head coach individually. We began like I do with every program. We assess it holistically. And I look at her plan, her progress, like I do with every single coach. And we make some determinations, we have some discussions and we figure out what’s important to that head coach, where do we see this program, where is this program at in their own respective, unique journey? And then make some evaluations and move forward.
CM: Specifically, what does Larissa do that allows her to run what’s turned into a really successful and up-and-coming program?
DRF: Like I said, we look at it holistically. That’s everything from academics, from recruiting, from X’s and O’s, wins and losses. But also Larissa in terms of how she runs the program. And that’s everything from student-athlete development, academics, NCAA compliance, budget, how her staff is developing, and we look at all that holistic, and then where she and her program is in their respective journey. You’re gonna look at a first-year head coach a little differently than you are a 12-year head coach. There’s a subjectivity. It’s also marrying subjectivity with objective analysis. And you have very candid and frank conversations with your coaches on their plan and their progress?
CM: Given the extension, I assume you love where the softball program is at right now?
DRF: I think our softball program is on an upward trajectory. We have great momentum, and I’m really looking forward to the future.
CM: You touched on this a little bit, but how much work has gone into evaluating coaches, all of whom were hired by a previous athletic director? What are some of your takeaways so far from those evaluations?
DRF: Well, they’ve all been hired by not just one athletic director, but about three. So each one’s a little bit different and unique. And it’s just like each one of our programs is a little different, unique. And as a leader, you want to make sure that you’re creating an environment for them to be successful. That’s also what goes into that analysis. Do we have excellence surrounding this program? If we expect our coaches to be committed to excellence, then you know what, we have to provide them those resources. So we need to analyze ourselves. Are we providing that coach every opportunity to be successful? What kind of parameters, what kind of expectations were articulated with that head coach? It’s not fair to all of a sudden say, “You must win an SEC championship,” or, “You must win a Big 12 championship,” if they’re the lowest-funded program in the league, right? So each program is evaluated holistically, and there’s a lot of subjectivity, but also it’s on the administrator to make sure that they’re providing the resources for them to be successful.
CM: The programs that have been largely successful at Mizzou as of late — softball, wrestling, women’s basketball now off to a great start — from what you’ve observed so far, what kinds of things are consistent across those programs that they do well that you think can translate to other programs?
DRF: Brian Smith, wrestling, is probably our most successful program right now. It took him, I believe, 14 years to win a Big 12 Conference championship. He surrounds his program with excellence; they have a very clear identity. But that’s not something that comes and happens overnight. That’s something that, when I first started this conversation, I talked about building a foundation. And the results are going to be the byproduct. And Brian’s a testament to that. It took him 14 years to win a Big 12 championship. We’re not gonna cut corners here. For us to have the sustained excellence that our community expects, we’ve gotta do it the right way. We have to be methodical, we have to be clear in who we are, we’ve gotta provide those resources for our coaches and our student-athletes to be successful, and then, you know what, we’ve gotta hold folks accountable. So when you look at Coach Anderson, Coach Smith, Coach (Robin) Pingeton, they have a plan. They’ve shown progress. And they’ve received resources and support around them, so that we can enable them to achieve at the high level we all expect.
CM: The Las Vegas Sun wrote in 2019 about the T.J. Otzenberger hire at UNLV, and it said that you put his name on a list of professional potential. Have you continued to do that since you started at Mizzou, and what’s the benefit of keeping a list like that?
DRF: I do. I do keep lists. I am always recruiting talent. And it doesn’t matter what position it is, I am always on the lookout for talented people. I don’t mean to be redundant, but recruiting is our lifeline. We cannot be successful unless we have the talent. So I’m always keeping lists and making notes of people that I think have a value alignment, or that have that “it” factor. We talk about high-character here. High character, low ego, high output and energy. High-low-high. Whether it is at an NCAA Tournament, I’ll go and I’ll watch other coaches and how they’re performing. I’ll go and I’ll watch even how they’re handling their press conferences. If it is a staff member that I’m recruiting, I do a lot of mentoring programs, and I do that because I believe in the importance of giving back. I love the enterprise. It’s a privilege to work in an athletic department like Mizzou, and I know I have a responsibility to give back. But I also do it because, quite frankly, I’m always scouting for talent.
CM: In men’s basketball, you got headlines for a strong student section, especially at the first couple games. I know there was a lot of work put into that with Coach (Cuonzo) Martin. How involved were you in initiating that?
DRF: We had a whole team when we first got here. Like I said, students bring energy, and we wanted to have students at our games. We put together a team of our marketing folks, basketball operations folks, tickets, some folks that are from Columbia that work in the athletic department and communications folks. We put a whole team together. And we said, “OK, I want to do 21 days leading up to tipoff, and I want us to go and be aggressive and be in the space where students are.” We’ve gotta be out in the community. Community is a contact sport. Let’s go meet some people. So that’s what we did. And whether it was handing out Gatorades at the rec center, which I did, handing out Halloween candy. Coach Martin went to fraternities and sororities. We took out football players and basketball players and we played pickup basketball. I mean, you name it. We tried to be where students were. And I think that’s really important.
CM: What was it like, seeing that work pay off at that first game?
DRF: It was pretty special. The energy was outstanding. And it was really cool. I saw a couple of students that I recognized from the pickup basketball games. And so it was like this connection. And we all wanna belong, right? So we might as well belong to something special.
CM: There was the Kansas game this past weekend. What are your thoughts on the rivalry being back and people’s response to that?
DRF: We like playing that school out west. We’d like to play that school out west an awful lot. We’d like to play them in everything. And I’ve had conversations with their athletic director about seeing if we can expand that. It’s good for our communities, it’s good for our respective states, and it’s something that our fans and our student-athletes and our coaches deserve. So I’d like to get that done.
CM: Also in basketball, the women’s basketball team seems to have the pieces of a legitimate NCAA Tournament team, but fan attendance hasn’t been as high, especially in the student section. What do you think can be done to increase it at the women’s games?
DRF: The 21 days that we did prior to tipoff, that was men’s and women’s, it was all of our women’s sports that were included. Wrestling was, and gymnastics, swimming and diving. One thing I know is for us to win championships in any sport, that our community and our state deserves, it takes all of us. It’s not just one program doing all of it. For example, I met with a pretty high-profile recruit maybe six weeks ago now — it’s kind of all blending together — and one thing he noticed when he got out of his car is he saw people wearing black and gold that Friday. And he remarked on it to me. And we do stripe the state and black-and-gold Fridays before home football games, and those little things matter. Tweeting out pictures of you wearing black and gold, our recruits are seeing that. Like I said, for us to achieve those championships that we all expect, we’ve gotta all do it together. One of the greatest strengths we have is we’re the only AAU, Southeastern Conference institution in our state. That’s a strength, and we need to maximize that strength.
CM: Is there any extra effort that goes into marketing a nonrevenue sport that you think is going to be really good?
DRF: Each respective sport is a little unique. This is where the analytics come in. You look at, “Who is our season-ticket purchaser? Who is our casual ticket purchaser? Who is our casual fan? How can we communicate with them in the space that they’re in, so that it resonates, to bring them back? How do we create a reason for people to care? How do we create that connectivity?” One thing women’s basketball does really well is … they always make sure they go around the court and give all the fans high-fives, right? Because they’re creating connectivity. And they’re great at saying, “Thank you,” to the folks that come. And how we’re gonna continue to build it is, I believe in the power of grassroots marketing. Not just doing it one-off; it has to be frequent and it has to be intentional. But our women’s basketball program does a really good job of creating a reason to care.
CM: On the court, how impressed have you been with the start that they’ve had?
DRF: I really like watching them play. They play as a team, they play as a unit, they play with passion, they play with grit. They play for a caring and a love of the game and one another that’s really special.
CM: In your first week at Mizzou, you hired Ryan Koslen as senior associate AD/chief communications officer and Greg Hulen as senior associate AD/chief revenue officer, two very important positions. What have they brought to the athletic department so far?
DRF: They bring a depth and breadth of experience that will benefit Mizzou. Specifically, Ryan has been at Cincinnati and he’s well-respected throughout the country. He’s seen success at a very high level, and same for Greg. Greg has been at the University of Tennessee, at Florida State. He was at UNLV for a drink of water. And then, surprise! We’re moving. But they bring high-character, low-ego, they’re not “me” guys. They are about what’s best for Mizzou, and they work really hard. High output, high energy, high degree of professionalism and an understanding of the organization and the systems needed for us to have sustained success.
CM: This school drives a large media market, made larger by the journalism school. What’s your philosophy on media access, and has that changed at all over the course of your time here?
DRF: I respect that you have a job to do and our media colleagues have a job to do. We’re all just people, so let’s have a candid and professional relationship. And I think it’s a relationship based upon mutual respect. And I think I like to be pretty open and pretty transparent, and like I said, I genuinely like people and I like hearing their stories as well.
CM: Have you found that you might be better or worse at talking to the media than you might have thought, since you got here?
DRF: I don’t know if I’m very good at all at it. I don’t really speak very well in sound bites, so that’s probably not a strength. I’m kind of a recovering law professor, and sometimes I really want people to understand. If you asked me a simple question, I might give you a real long-winded answer because I want you to understand, and I tend to default to teacher Desiree, which is not my sound-bite person. So I’m probably not that great at this space, but I guess I’m still learning in that, too.
CM: You recently broke ground on the new (football practice) facility. Now that you’ve had time to look things over, are there any other facilities that you think need to be built or any existing facilities that need to be upgraded?
DRF: We are going to do a facilities master planning process in the spring. My very superficial analysis is there are some sports with fantastic facilities and there are some that need some improvements. Rather than do things ad hoc, kind of systematic and methodical. So let’s look at everything that we have, figure out where our needs are for each respective program. Let’s listen to the end users. Let’s listen to our coaches, our student-athletes, our fans on each of those respective facilities and then come up with our game plan, and then we’ll start fundraising and putting a plan in place to begin making those improvements. I’m not a big ad hoc person. I like a system. I like being methodical.
CM: Have you always had that philosophy (about not being an ad hoc person)?
DRF: I don’t even know if it’s a philosophy, necessarily, but I’ve always been ... pretty methodical and systematic. Kind of an occupational hazard.
CM: With the (new football) facility, you said earlier in the interview that you weren’t there for the beginning of the process. But what did you do to help that process along and get it to the groundbreaking?
DRF: When we first got here, we looked at the ongoing facilities projects in motion. What did we need to do to get it to the proverbial goal line, wherever it was in its respective stage in the process? We worked with our facilities colleagues, we worked with our donors, we worked with our coaching staff and our end users. And then we were able to get to the groundbreaking, and it is moving very quickly.
CM: At the groundbreaking ceremony, you said it should be done in the next 18 months. Is there any update on that plan, or is it still 18 months?
DRF: No, there has not been any change. We’re right on schedule.
CM: Last subject I wanted to touch on here: You’re a board member of the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches as well as the first female athletic director at an SEC school. Through one semester, has MU met your expectations in terms of how it embraces diversity? And if not, what can be done to improve that?
DRF: We have really good people here. We have incredible student-athletes. I talked about people, culture and strategy. We’re always going to be recruiting the most talented people that we can find, that embrace what we’re trying to do. We’re competitive, and we’re not gonna apologize for that. But we’re always gonna default to, “Do they have the high character we require, the low ego and the high output?” We’re not gonna be a post-and-pray athletic department; we’re gonna go out there and recruit the best and the brightest, because in the end, that’s what we want to be. We want to be the place where the best and brightest want to be. We also want an athletic department that our student-athletes feel is representative of them. And former student-athletes, they bring a value, too, that I think is really important and really special. I’d like to see us have more former student-athletes working in the athletic department, and I’m looking to, in this next semester, next quarter, if you will, getting to know more of our former student-athletes and developing a pipeline, so that when Brynn (Carlson, a volleyball player) or Realus (George, a football player) or some of our incredible student-athletes that want to be athletic directors, that we have a pipeline, so that they can come and they can make their mark at their alma mater. I’m looking forward to that day.