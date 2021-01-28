Missouri baseball will be participating in the 2021 Frisco College Baseball Classic, the tournament announced Thursday on Twitter.
𝟓𝐭𝐡 ANNUAL FRISCO COLLEGE BASEBALL CLASSIC ANNOUNCES MATCHUPS, GAME TIMES, AND TICKET INFORMATION! 🙌 @ou_baseball | #BoomerSooner@MizzouBaseball | #Mizzou@arizonabaseball | #BearDown@dbu_baseball | #DBUBaseball#BestOutsideOfOmaha ⚾️Release: https://t.co/YjWkdIieGe pic.twitter.com/5tpWMg8nuZ— Frisco Classic ⚾️ (@FriscoClassic) January 28, 2021
The Tigers will play four games against three opponents in the round-robin style event in Frisco, Texas, from March 4-7. The announcement comes nine days after the Southeastern Conference announced the conference schedule for its member schools. Missouri has yet to release the rest of its nonconference slate.
In Frisco, the Tigers will play Dallas Baptist University on March 4 and 5, followed by former Big 12 rival Oklahoma on March 6, before capping off the weekend with Arizona on March 7.
The tournament is held annually at Dr. Pepper Ballpark, home of the Frisco RoughRiders. The 'Riders are the Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers.
All three of Missouri's opponents in the Frisco Classic finished the shortened 2020 season at least five games above .500. The Frisco Classic should serve as a good early-season tune-up for the Tigers against three quality opponents.
DBU's season was cut short at 12-4, but not before the Patriots took home a series win in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, against then-No. 13 North Carolina.
Finishing 14-4 a year ago, Oklahoma might be the stoutest of Missouri's opponents in the tournament. The former conference rivals faced off last season at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, where the Tigers knocked off the then-No. 22 Sooners 8-7 in 10 innings.
The Tigers' final opponent is no slouch either. The 2020 Arizona squad finished 10-5 with an average margin of victory of 5.5 runs.
Ticket information for the tourney can be found on the Frisco College Baseball Classic's website.