Sophomore infielders Justin Colon and Cam Careswell celebrate home run

From left, Sophomore infielders Justin Colon, 12, and Cam Careswell, 52, celebrate following Careswell’s home run Sunday at Taylor Stadium in Columbia. The Tigers face Western Illinois on Tuesday.

 Adam Runge/Missourian

Coming off a sweep of Texas Southern, Missouri baseball looks to extend its seven-game winning streak as it hosts Missouri Valley Conference opposition Western Illinois at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Taylor Stadium.

Tuesday's game marks the 32nd meeting between the two schools, and Missouri holds a 26-5 all-time advantage. The Tigers are also on a seven-game winning streak against the Leathernecks dating back to an 8-0 victory in 2009.

