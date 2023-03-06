Coming off a sweep of Texas Southern, Missouri baseball looks to extend its seven-game winning streak as it hosts Missouri Valley Conference opposition Western Illinois at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Taylor Stadium.
Tuesday's game marks the 32nd meeting between the two schools, and Missouri holds a 26-5 all-time advantage. The Tigers are also on a seven-game winning streak against the Leathernecks dating back to an 8-0 victory in 2009.
Western Illinois (1-10) is currently on a nine-game losing streak after getting swept by Texas Tech and Southern Illinois Edwardsville. The Leathernecks are coming off a 8-7 loss to the Cougars on Sunday.
The hitting leaders for Western Illinois are sophomore outfielder Nick Mitchell and junior infielder Jake Allgeyer. Mitchell slugs .951 with 21 hits, and Allgeyer has 16 hits and 11 RBI.
Hitting has been one of the Tigers' main strengths. In Missouri's 15-7 victory over Texas Southern on Sunday, the Tigers recorded 13 hits and three home runs and were led by freshman Jackson Lovich and fifth-year senior Luke Mann.
Freshman pitcher Logan Lunceford will get his first career start on the mound for the Tigers on Tuesday. The right-hander has made one appearance so far this season, recording eight strikeouts and only allowing one hit in Missouri's 10-4 victory over Florida International on Feb. 25.