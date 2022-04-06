Missouri is among the 22 of 130 NCAA FBS-level schools that plan to compensate athletes for academic success this semester, according to a report from ESPN.
Per an NCAA rule change in August 2020, athletic departments now can award each student athlete up to $5,980 for their performance in the classroom.
Nine SEC schools, including MU, plan to begin paying athletes this semester. Per ESPN’s report, Missouri athletes will receive $2,400 for “reaching academic eligibility” and will receive the maximum total for “a GPA of 3.5 or higher.”
Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi State, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt are the only teams in the conference which will either not make payments this semester or are still undecided. Future SEC schools Oklahoma and Texas each plan to begin payments this semester.