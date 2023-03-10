Ross Lovich

Ross Lovich.

 Courtesy of MU athletics

Missouri baseball split its doubleheader, which consisted of two seven-inning games, Friday at Taylor Stadium. The Tigers defeated NJIT 6-1 in the first meeting, but they couldn't find a rhythm hitting the ball in a 2-1 loss in the second matchup.

The Tigers will try to take a series lead at 1 p.m. Saturday in Taylor Stadium.

