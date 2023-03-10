Missouri baseball split its doubleheader, which consisted of two seven-inning games, Friday at Taylor Stadium. The Tigers defeated NJIT 6-1 in the first meeting, but they couldn't find a rhythm hitting the ball in a 2-1 loss in the second matchup.
The Tigers will try to take a series lead at 1 p.m. Saturday in Taylor Stadium.
Missouri 6, NJIT 1
MU Senior pitcher Chandler Murphy earned his second win of the season, recording five strikeouts and allowing only five hits as the right-hander pitched all seven innings.
Missouri (11-3) scored three runs in the first inning. Junior Ross Lovich hit an RBI double to bring sixth-year senior Luke Mann home. Trevor Austin followed by singling to left field to score Lovich.
Sophomore outfielder Juju Stevens continued a hot first inning for Missouri by doubling to center field which drove Austin home, extending the lead to 3-0.
In the bottom of the second, Lovich drove in his second run of the game extend the Tigers' lead.
Missouri batters continued their impressive performance in the fifth inning. Austin hit a two-run homer with two outs to make the score 6-0.
Lovich and Austin led the Tigers offensively. Lovich had three hits and two RBI, while Austin had three hits and three RBI.
NJIT 2, Missouri 1
With two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth inning, Highlanders reliever Grant Vurpillat struck out senior Ty Wilmsmeyer. The Tigers trailed 2-1 and failed to score in the bottom of the seventh.
NJIT infielder Jared Donnelly hit a two-run homer in the second inning to take the lead early. The home run was the game-winning hit for the Highlanders.
Left-hander Aidan Kidd had a stellar start on the mound for NJIT (5-7). Kidd recorded six strikeouts and allowed only one run in four innings.
MU reliever Austin Troesser entered the game in the third inning and performed well. The right-hander struck out four batters and only surrendered one hit in three innings.
Mann drove in the only run of the game for Missouri. The third baseman singled to right field to drive senior infielder Matt Garcia home.
The Tigers struggled offensively, recording five hits throughout the game.