Missouri baseball coach Steve Bieser officially announced the hiring of new pitching coach Brian DeLunas Thursday.
This will be DeLunas' second stint for the Tigers after serving as a volunteer assistant and pitching coach from 2007-2009. During that time, he oversaw the development of first-round draft picks Aaron Crow and Kyle Gibson.
His stints with Missouri were split up with time spent as head coach of Christian Brothers College in St. Louis and stops in Major League Baseball with the Seattle Mariners and New York Mets.
"His knowledge and understanding of the game, along with his most recent experience in Major League Baseball is going to be a valuable asset for Mizzou," Bieser said in a release. "Brian bleeds Black and Gold, and his ties to the state and St. Louis area are going to help us recruit the top talent in Missouri."
DeLunas will be tasked with navigating the transfer portal after four pitchers left the Tigers this offseason. The four transfers left a team that already had the SEC's worst pitching staff in 2021.