When the NCAA instituted a new temporary name, image and likeness policy Thursday, the landscape of college sports was instantly — and perhaps permanently — altered.
Long limited in their earnings, college athletes now can cash in on endorsements, personal merchandise, sponsored social media posts and more. The new policy supersedes state laws, meaning athletes are eligible even if they play in a state without a law permitting NIL earnings — including Missouri, where an approved bill awaits Gov. Mike Parson’s signature.
That means MU athletes are free to cash in on their notoriety.
And though the opportunities figure to be plentiful, we figured we could lend a hand. So we asked our staff to offer ideas for how some current and recent Tigers could take advantage of the NCAA’s new normal.
Jordan Weber and Lauren Krings: IcyHot
Missouri softball’s postseason run lasted six games and totaled 41 innings in the field. Weber and Krings pitched 40 of those. The duo threw a combined 621 pitches in just over a week. That’s a lot of strain on a pitcher’s arm with little recovery time.
That’s why Weber and Krings should endorse IcyHot. It helps alleviate muscle soreness — which seems applicable after doing something like, say, throwing 99 pitches on one day of rest like Weber did the first weekend of the tournament.
Weber is now a junior, while Krings is heading into her sophomore season. Missouri’s bringing back its entire starting lineup from last season’s super regional qualifying team. There’s every reason to expect another postseason push in 2022, so Weber and Krings will have no shortage of chances to benefit, both monetarily and physically, from a deal with the pain reliever.
—Wilson Moore
Luke Mann: Imo’s
You might be familiar with the Imo’s Pizza commercials that feature St. Louis athletes like David Freese and Jayson Tatum. They’re typically very cheesy commercials where they promote the St. Louis-style pizza and say Imo’s tagline, “the square beyond compare.”
Now that NCAA athletes can profit off of their name, image and likeness, Missouri sophomore Luke Mann would be a good fit for an endorsement with Imo’s. He’s from St. Louis and went to Vianney High School.
He seems to be proud of where he’s from, judging by the presence of St. Louis sports tweets on his social media. Most compellingly, when Simone Biles wrote on Twitter on Tuesday that she “was back in Houston and already missing Imo’s” after competing in the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials in St. Louis, Mann notably liked her tweet.
There is an Imo’s in Columbia, so a commercial could air here, as well as other places where there are Imo’s locations, such as the rest of Missouri, Kansas and Illinois. It has the potential to benefit the entire Missouri baseball team because airing it outside of Columbia could draw more fans and viewers.
—Melanie Rau
Arianna Fisher: Tiger Bounce
Fresh off her seventh-place finish at the U.S Olympic Team Trials on June 21 in Eugene, Oregon, Missouri triple jumper Arianna Fisher would be a great spokesperson for the local bouncehouse and party space Tiger Bounce.
Fisher bounced back from a 20th-place finish at this spring’s NCAA Championships by finishing with the third-best jump of any collegiate athlete in the women’s triple jump at the trials. Fisher is a candidate for All-American honors next year after missing a berth to Tokyo by only a couple of places.
Few in the Columbia area can dream of matching the school record holder in the triple jump when jumping off solid ground, but with the help of the many trampolines at Tiger Bounce, locals could fly through the air and match the height and length of the college athlete’s jumps.
—Andy Kimball
Ross Steelman: Lean Cuisine
There are NIL opportunities aplenty for MU athletes in this new age — some more lucrative than others. These include wrestling’s Brock Mauller, who ought to do paid promotions for the next season of Netflix’s Tiger King, solely for the multitude of pun opportunities. Backup quarterback Jack Samsel could partner with Nationwide Insurance, because he too is always “on your side(line).”
The list goes on. But there’s one that stands out as a natural fit.
Outgoing MU standout and soon-to-be Georgia Tech men’s golfer Ross Steelman should be the collegiate ambassador for Lean Cuisine. This is a match made in microwaveable-meal nirvana, even beyond the fact he stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 200 pounds soaking wet.
He frequently bursts out of the gate blisteringly, dangerously hot (see the 2021 MU Tiger Invitational and NCAA Noblesville Regional). And after three years with the program and a somewhat sudden transfer, now that he’s gone, Tiger golf fans may be left feeling hungry for more. But, alas, the time you spent with one another was ultimately all too brief, and now it’s over — much like Lean Cuisine’s four-cheese frozen pizza.
—Calum McAndrew
Mitch Weber: The Alpine Shop
The Alpine Shop in downtown Columbia sells a variety of items to help people enjoy the outdoors, from hiking boots to camping and paddling equipment. With its appeal to the outdoors, who better to be sponsored by them than the discus thrower from the Land of 10,000 Lakes, redshirt freshman Mitch Weber.
The MU track and field star hails from Saint Clair, Minnesota, a small town an hour and a half south of Minneapolis. While Minnesota is mostly known for its extremely cold winters, it’s also known for the vast amount of lakes scattered across the state. Weber is a perfect fit for an outdoors store, hailing from a state known for its nature, whether it be good or bad.
Weber finished the season fifth in the NCAA in the discus throw, finishing the season with a personal best of 200 feet, 1 inch. He also made an appearance in the U.S. Olympic Trials, where he finished twelfth. Weber shows a lot of promise for his future years as a discus thrower and a pitchman.
—Joel Boenitz
Ian Lohse: Head and Shoulders
Few correlations are as identifiable in sports as pitchers and their hair. It seems like there is always a guy on a team with hair flowing out of his hat while firing fastballs to the catcher.
Sophomore Ian Lohse’s hair cannot be contained when he’s on the mound. With NIL being recognized by the NCAA, it only seems right that Lohse could strike a partnership with Head and Shoulders.
Lohse was one of the bright spots on a pitching staff and team that struggled mightily in 2021. In his freshman season, he threw 22 innings to a 3.27 earned run average striking out over a batter an inning. He is expected to be a big part of the rotation in 2022.
—Nate Marcus
Emily Offenheiser: Farm Service
Missouri track and field’s Emily Offenheiser said she would proudly accept an endorsement opportunity with Farm Service, commonly known as FS.
“FS stands for farm service and does just that, provides farm services. Some of those services include mapping out fields for GPS programs, spraying ammonia and providing fuel for farmers’ equipment,” Offenheiser said. “FS has impacted my sport by making charitable donations to Illinois high school sports programs.”
Offenheiser said donations from her local Stephenson Service Company to her high school, which is located in a rural area, made it possible for her to continue her athletic career in college.
Growing up in a small, rural community and becoming a Division I athlete is no easy feat, and Offenheiser said she would love nothing more than to promote agriculture while using her platform to represent FS.
After all, she has been indirectly representing the company since her high school days, when she donned FS socks during every athletic event in which she participated. Offenheiser became notorious in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference for not only her immense skill and strength but also for her unique socks. In 2018, the thrower won a state championship in those black, red and white logo socks.
“They make great gear,” Offenheiser said. “I’m getting an FS scrunchie soon.”
—Emma Eaton