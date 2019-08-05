Missouri baseball head coach Steve Bieser announced Monday that Todd Butler will be joining the staff as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.
Butler was the head coach at Wichita State for the past six seasons.
He has 27 years of assistant and head coach experience at the Division I level with McNeese State, Alabama, Arkansas and Wichita State. Sixteen of those seasons were with Missouri's SEC rivals Alabama and Arkansas.
In those 27 years, he led the teams he coached to five College World Series appearances, six NCAA Super Regional bids and 17 trips to an NCAA Regional, according to a press release from Mizzou Athletics. 171 players he coached went on to get drafted by an MLB team.
Before he was a coach, Butler played baseball at McNeese State and played one season with the Cleveland Indians.