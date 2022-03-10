Missouri baseball was originally supposed to play a four-game series against Gonzaga, but due to weather cancelations had to settle for a single midweek game.
Now the Tigers will escape the snow and head to Phoenix to play Arizona State and San Francisco. Missouri will face off against the Dons at 2 p.m. Saturday. It will play the Sun Devils on Sunday as soon as Arizona State's first game of the day finishes. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.
The Tigers are 9-2 on the season and looking to bounce back from a tough 10-5 loss to the Bulldogs on Wednesday.