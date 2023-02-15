Missouri pitcher Ian Lohse throws the ball on Sunday (copy)

Missouri left-hander Ian Lohse is expected to handle more of the pitching load in 2023 after a strong sophomore season.

 Joel Green/Missourian

After finishing last season 28-23, Missouri baseball is aiming to turn things around and get back to the NCAA Tournament in 2023.

In order to compete in the Southeastern Conference and have a chance at the postseason, the Tigers will need strong seasons from multiple players on the mound, at the plate and in the field.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you