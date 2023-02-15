After finishing last season 28-23, Missouri baseball is aiming to turn things around and get back to the NCAA Tournament in 2023.
In order to compete in the Southeastern Conference and have a chance at the postseason, the Tigers will need strong seasons from multiple players on the mound, at the plate and in the field.
Missouri starts its season against Oklahoma State as part of the College Baseball Showdown at 11 a.m. Friday in Arlington, Texas.
Pitchers
Spencer Miles' emergence as the Tigers' top starter was a highlight of the 2022 season, but his departure to the San Francisco Giants leaves a huge hole in MU's rotation.
The Tigers also will have to fill the void left by fellow MLB draftees Drew Garrett and Nathan Landry.
Austin Troesser could be a name to watch if he stays healthy. The right-hander won his first three starts last season and had a 1.92 ERA before going down with an injury midway through his sophomore campaign.
Left-hander Ian Lohse could be tasked with starting this season after a strong sophomore season in the MU bullpen. Opposing hitters batted just .171 against Lohse, who worked in 17 games after Tommy John surgery cut short his freshman year.
Nine of fellow lefty Tony Neubeck's 15 appearances were starts last season, making him a valuable part of the Tigers' staff. He had 60 strikeouts in 54⅓ innings as a freshman, and opposing hitters batted .240 against him.
A healthy and effective Ben Pedersen could provide a jolt to the staff. The former Baltimore Orioles draftee missed his junior season with an arm injury after spending two seasons buried in the bullpen.
Carter Rustad and Kyle Potthoff pitched key innings last season and are expected to do so again in 2023.
The rest of the innings could go to a host of transfers from all over the country. Chandler Murphy and Javyn Pimental transferred in from Arizona, and Jacob Hasty came in from LSU. Rorik Maltrud (New Mexico State) and Zach Franklin (Western Carolina) could contribute after coming to Columbia from mid-major programs.
Catchers
Missouri has one of the most experienced catching duos in the SEC in junior Dylan Leach and fifth-year senior Tre Morris.
Leach started 16 out of 24 games at Arkansas last season. At the plate, he had multiple hits in three games and multiple RBI in four games to go with four home runs. Behind the plate, the Carthage, Texas, native had just two errors on his way to a .988 fielding percentage.
Morris started 28 of the 36 games he played with the Tigers in 2022. The Battle alum hit .244 and had five games with multiple RBI. Defensively, he was a stalwart behind the dish, recording 210 putouts and no errors.
Morris is another experienced catcher that the Tigers are going to need to come up big in 2023. The catcher had a solid senior season, going on a seven-game hitting streak, and having five games with multiple RBI.
Freshmen Tucker Moore and Dalton Bargo are the only other catchers on the roster.
Infielders
Fifth-year senior Luke Mann, sophomore Justin Colon and senior Matt Garcia are a few players to keep an eye out for in the Tigers' infield this year.
Mann — who was selected preseason All-SEC first team — is coming off a big year in which he hit .270 with 17 home runs. Fifteen of those homers came in conference play, good for second-most in the league.
Mann figures to be the leader of the infield after finishing with a .974 fielding percentage and 117 putouts at third base last season.
Colon played in 20 games as a freshman, with six starts at third, second and shortstop. He'll look to improve on an .881 fielding percentage and build off a strong season at the plate in which he hit .294 and slugged .618.
Garcia is one of several key transfers looking to make an impact. He hit .310 with four home runs and 36 RBI for Bethune-Cookman last season. He also posted a .952 fielding percentage with 78 putouts.
Outfielders
Junior Trevor Austin emerged as a regular starter in 2022 and will look to take another step forward this season. The Helias alum hit .297 with six homers, 22 RBI and a .417 on-base percentage.
Ross Lovich is another name to look out for in the Missouri outfield. In his sophomore campaign, Lovich led the Tigers with 12 stolen bases and posted a .357 on-base percentage. Defensively, he had a .963 fielding percentage and recorded 77 putouts.
Senior Tyler Wilmsmeyer is the veteran and most sure-handed of the group. The Springfield native started all 51 games and had just one error in 2022. At the plate, Wilmsmeyer had career bests in batting average (.273) and RBI (21).