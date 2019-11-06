{span}Missouri baseball is right around the corner. Head coach Steve Bieser announced the Tigers’ 2020 schedule Wednesday, which begins with a three-game series Feb. 14-16 at Jacksonville State.{/span}
{span}The Tigers will play 53 regular season games. Twenty-six are home games and 27 are away/neutral games.{/span}
{span}Missouri will play nine teams that qualified for the NCAA Tournament last season. Most notably, Missouri will get to host five series versus NCAA Tournament qualifiers from the SEC. {/span}
{span}The Tigers open their season with nine straight road games. After Jacksonville State, they’ll take on Kansas State, Utah and Texas A&M–Corpus Christi Feb. 21-23 at Whataburger Field, where the Corpus Christi Hooks play. The Hooks are the Houston Astros’ Double-A affiliate.{/span}
{span}The next weekend, Missouri takes on Baylor, Oklahoma and Texas in the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic at Minute Maid Park in Houston, where the Astros play.{/span}
{span}Missouri’s home opener isn’t until March 6 against Western Illinois. The Tigers and the Leathernecks face off in a three-game series. Then, the Tigers play Northern Illinois in a two-game series before they head out on the road again to begin their SEC play March 13-15 at Alabama.{/span}
{span}Mizzou then returns home for a game against Iowa on March 18 and a three-game series against SEC opponent Auburn March 20-22.{/span}
{span}From then on, the Tigers alternate between being home and away every weekend for the rest of the season. {/span}
{span}Missouri is on the road March 24-25 for a two-game series against Southeast Missouri and then will head to South Carolina for a three-game series March 27-29.{/span}
{span}The Tigers are back home for five games March 31-April 7 to play SIU-Edwardsville, Tennessee and Saint Louis.{/span}
{span}Missouri has an SEC matchup April 9-11 at Florida.{/span}
{span}The Tigers then host a season-long six-game homestead against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Georgia and Missouri State, ending April 21.{/span}
{span}The Tigers then play April 23-28 on the road at Kentucky and Missouri State before returning home for an SEC matchup against defending national champion Vanderbilt May 1-3. {/span}
{span}Missouri then travels to Mississippi State for a three-game series before wrapping up the regular season May 14-16 versus Texas A&M.{/span}
{span}The SEC Baseball Tournament begins May 19 in Hoover, Alabama.{/span}