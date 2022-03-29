Missouri baseball beat Illinois 11-7 behind a pair of big home runs.
The Tigers won the first Braggin’ Rights game in five years thanks to an explosive day from Torin Montgomery.
Montgomery went 4-4 with four RBI. Three of his RBI came on one swing in the sixth inning when he hit a no-doubter to right-center field.
He didn’t hit the only home run for Missouri — Fox Leum knocked one out of the stadium in the second.
The Tigers added more runs in the third, fifth and eighth innings making sure they didn’t allow the Illini to come back.
Nathan Landry started the game on the mound for Missouri and pitched four one-run innings. Missouri’s next game is Wednesday against Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville