The game ended after seven innings as Missouri baseball dominated Lindenwood 17-2 to open its 11-game home stand.
The Tigers started to pull away in the second inning Tuesday at Taylor Stadium. Sixth-year senior infielder Hank Zeisler took advantage of a wild pitch by Lions pitcher Matt James and ran home from third. An error at second base off Justin Colon’s hit got outfielders Ty Wilmsmeyer and Ross Lovich to tally in runs for the Tigers to make the score 3-0.
But the pick of the bunch came when fifth-year senior infielder Luke Mann hit a three-run home run to continue the strong inning.
And the Tigers weren’t done.
Junior Trevor Austin hit a sacrifice fly RBI to bring Cam Chick home for a seventh run in the second inning. Austin went on to hit another sacrifice fly in the third inning, this one to right field and scoring Colon, to extend the Tigers’ lead to 8-0.
Wilmsmeyer singled to left field to drive Austin home, and junior catcher Dylan Leach hit a single to right field to bring Zeisler home in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Sophomores Brock Daniels and Isaiah Frost and freshman Aidan Heberlie all saw playing time for the first time as Tigers on Tuesday. Daniels recorded a run, and Frost walked on his first at-bat of the season.
Freshman pitcher Nic Smith had a strong first start on the mound, allowing one hit in three innings. Wilmsmeyer came in to pitch in the fifth inning and allowed just one hit.
Senior Jacob Hasty also threw a scoreless inning to close out the game in the seventh.
Missouri (6-2) begins a three-game series against Texas Southern at 6 p.m. Friday at Taylor Stadium in Columbia.