After being blown out Friday, Missouri baseball bounced back Saturday to beat Kentucky 9-4. The Tigers got a great start from freshman Tony Neubeck to propel them to a win.
Neubeck pitched seven innings, giving up two runs on two hits and earning his first SEC win. He started the season coming out of Missouri's bullpen but slowly worked his way into the starting rotation. Saturday's start marked a career high in innings pitched for Neubeck.
"It felt really good," Neubeck said. "I know the team wanted it, and I know we had the ability to do it. It really helped with our hitters going and I got in a roll and it was nice to do it. It's something different then I planned on doing this year, and it feels good to be able to let it loose and go for quite a few innings."
Despite scoring three more runs, the Tigers (20-12, 4-10 SEC) got a vast improvement from their offense. They managed to double their hits from five to 10. Missouri opened up the scoring in the bottom of the second when Tre Morris hit an RBI single. Ross Lovich followed with a second RBI single. A third from Josh Day put Missouri up by three runs.
"That was kind of the step back we wanted to take," coach Steve Bieser said. "Not try to hit the big blow, we wanted to shorten are swings up and be more barrel accurate. That was nice to see that everyone took that approach."
The Wildcats (21-14, 5-9) tried to slowly chip away at the Tigers' lead with runs in the third and fifth innings. A big seventh inning made sure there wouldn't be a comeback attempt. Leading off the seventh, Torin Montgomery got on base on a dropped third strike. Fox Leum immediately brought him home, crushing a ball over the right-field wall. A hit-by-pitch and a single put two runner's on for Day.
Day came through again to bring both runners home with a triple. The next pitch got thrown away to allow Day to push Missouri's lead to seven. The Tigers needed a big bounce-back performance after getting blown out Friday. They got one Saturday to force a rubber match.
"They understand what's at stake," Bieser said. "The only message I gave them was lets sleep quick and get back here and win the series."