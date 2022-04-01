Josiah Sightler hit two home runs scoring three of South Carolina's runs in its 4-1 win over Missouri baseball. The Tigersmanaged only three hits and one run.
For Missouri, Spencer Miles put up a strong bounce-back performance. After allowing 12 earned runs over his last two starts, he allowed just four to the Gamecocks. Miles only gave up six hits — the problem was that two of them were home runs. The first came in the third inning when Sightler muscled a pitch just over the plate past the left-field wall. The second homer was a bomb coming after a two-out walk extended the fifth inning.
Over their last two series, the Tigers (15-8, 1-6 SEC) have struggled to get innings out of their starting pitchers. Coach Steve Bieser has stressed the need to get more innings out of his starters to take some of the stress off the bullpen. Despite being saddled with the loss, Miles managed 7⅔ innings and set Missouri's bullpen up nicely for the remaining two games.
"I'm glad to see that," Bieser said. "We got some good pitching tonight. (Miles) Made a few mistakes, and they made him pay, but that is what we need to consistently be able to do, get our starting pitching rollinh like that."
The Tigers' offense couldn't muster any support for their pitcher, scoring one run when Josh Day hit a solo shot in the sixth inning. Missouri was dominated at the plate by Noah Hall, who came into the game with an ERA over seven. Despite the lack of success on the season, Hall cruised through the Tigers' usually dangerous lineup. The junior struck out four batters, giving up three hits over seven innings and earning his first win.
Missouri scored double-digit runs in back-to-back games earlier this week but lacked any sort of success Friday. Bieser had no answer for why his team struggled to produce hits.
"I'll have to go back and look at the film," Bieser said. "Something I noticed was that neither team was hitting the ball well. They had six hits, we had five hits. I'm not quite certain why we weren't on fastball timing and making adjustments."
The Tigers have struggled to start SEC play, losing their series opener in each of their three conference series. Missouri was swept by Vanderbilt, and despite being competitive in the Arkansas series, still lost two out of three games. Losing another series opener Friday puts heavy importance on the next game.
"This game is history," Bieser said. "We don't dwell on this game, we want to correct the mistakes we had. We know tomorrow is a swing game and it's very important. We got to match them pitch for pitch and battle through offensively and score some runs."