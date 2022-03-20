Missouri baseball lost 7-4 to No. 4 Vanderbilt on Sunday, getting swept in its SEC opening series. The Tigers led for most of the game but gave up a four-run seventh inning that cost them the win.
The Commodores' starting pitcher struggled, giving up four earned runs in 3⅓ innings, but their bullpen didn't allow any runs. Four different relievers threw a combined 5⅔ innings, giving up six hits and preventing any Missouri comeback attempt.
In the eighth inning, the Tigers (12-5, 0-3 ) loaded the bases with two outs. Freshman outfielder Carlos Peña stepped into the batter's box representing the go-ahead run and worked the count full. Peña, in a battle with Vanderbilt's closer, fouled off the next four pitches .
On the tenth pitch of the at-bat, he hit a fly ball to centerfield that landed harmlessly in the Commodores' centerfielder's glove. In the ninth, the Tigers were retired in order, as Vanderbilt (17-2, 3-0 )won its 16th game in a row.
Missouri took the lead in the second thanks to a single by Mike Coletta, who went 2-3 with two RBI, but back-to-back home runs put Vanderbilt on top in the third. The Tigers retook the lead in the fourth on a pair of singles.
The Commodores scored another run in the fourth to make it a one-run game, but Missouri pulled its starter due to pitch count; Nathan Landry came on in relief. Landry retired the first eight batters he saw to preserve the lead, but things went downhill in the seventh.
To lead off the inning, Landry gave up a second pair of back-to-back home runs that put Vanderbilt up for good. After the homers, Landry was taken out of the game in favor of Carter Rustad, who made things worse.
A failed pickoff attempt scored one runner and put another in scoring position. The second runner later scored off a double.
The Tigers had their promising start to the season put on hold as they got picked apart in their first conference series; Missouri got outscored 28-6.
It doesn't get any easier from here on out. In the Tigers' next series, they host No. 3 Arkansas, which just swept Kentucky.