After back-to-back victories Friday and Saturday against the Leathernecks, Missouri baseball was eager to extend its winning streak to five games and sweep Western Illinois in the team's first home series of the season.
Come Sunday, that's exactly what the Tigers did.
The afternoon did not start out well for Missouri, with a two-run home run from Western Illinois' Trenton Bauer in the first, giving the Leathernecks an early lead. However, the Tigers quickly responded with a two-run blast of their own from Peter Zimmermann to tie the game.
"It was huge because (Western Illinois) came out to play today," Austin James said. "Pete coming out and responding with that home run helped us a lot."
Though he allowed three hits and two runs in the first inning, freshman Spencer Miles returned to the mound for Missouri in the top of the second with his composure intact and his nerves settled. It was his first career home start for the Columbia native.
"It's all the preparation, trust, high-school days, knowing that you can throw strikes and changing speeds and movement," Miles said.
Miles ended the day strong, allowing nine hits and three earned runs while recording zero walks and five strikeouts in six innings of work.
"I'm sure there were some nerves there ... they got on him a little bit early, but he didn't cave and he just kept coming at them," Missouri coach Steve Bieser said. "Maybe somebody that didn't really have enough confidence would've folded under that, but I think he settled in and threw the ball really well."
The game remained tied until the bottom of the fourth inning when a right-field double by Luke Mann scored Cameron Swanger to give Missouri its first lead of the game. Mann's double marked his team-high eighth consecutive game for reaching base safely. The following inning, a single by Zimmermann brought in both Clayton Peterson and Mark Vierling to put the Tigers ahead 5-2.
Western Illinois' Drue Galassi doubled and scored in the top of the sixth inning to bring the score to 5-3. Then, in the top of the eighth, Luke Schwartz did the same to put the Leathernecks within one run of Missouri.
Following another single by Swanger, a left field shot by James in the bottom of the eighth inning — his third home run of the series — gave the Tigers two additional security runs and a 7-4 lead.
"It feels great," James said. "I was going through a little slump in Texas and wasn't really hitting that well. I got in the cages, got out there, and it paid off this weekend."
With Trae Robertson, Jackson Lancaster and Trey Dillard coming in as relief for the Tigers in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings, respectively, Missouri was able to hold on to its lead and secure the win, 7-4.
"I thought Trae Robertson was outstanding, he really looked sharp his first time out this year," Bieser said. "Getting Jackson Lancaster out there for the first time ... then Dillard probably looked the best he's looked all season ... I thought overall the staff did a really good job today."
The efficient and successful combination of solid pitching and consistent offense, paired with Zimmermann and James' home runs, gave Missouri its first sweep of the season in a game lasting less than two and a half hours.
Zimmermann ended the day batting 3-for-4, filling out the stat sheet with a run, a double, a home run, 4 RBI and a stolen base.
In addition to Zimmermann's impressive offensive performance, Swanger also went 3-for-4 at the plate Sunday afternoon, recording two runs, a double and setting a new single-game career-best.
Missouri (9-5) will return to Taylor Stadium at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to take on Northern Illinois (7-8) for the first of a two-day midweek series.