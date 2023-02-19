Missouri was able to capitalize off a TCU error for a go-ahead run in the 10th inning, which ended up completing a comeback to give the Tigers a 9-8 victory. This victory concluded the College Baseball Showdown in Arlington, Texas.
The TCU error allowed senior outfielder Ty Wilmsmeyer to run home for the win.
Prior to the extra inning, Horned Frogs pitcher Mason Speaker singled into right field at the bottom of the ninth to tie the game with two outs. Speaker's hit drove in two runs to regain momentum for TCU.
Sophomore outfielder Juju Stevens and junior infielder Trevor Austin both had big moments for Missouri at the top of the ninth inning. Stevens hit an RBI single into left field to give the Tigers their first lead since the first inning. Austin followed with a single to bring fifth-year senior infielder Cam Chick home to extend their lead.
The Tigers really rallied in the seventh inning. Fifth-year senior infielder Luke Mann singled into left field, which resulted in a run scored by catcher Tre Morris. The Horned Frogs also bobbled Chick's hit, which led Wilmsmeyer to score his first run of the game to cut the deficit to 6-5.
Missouri dug themselves into a hole early.
The Tigers allowed three runs in the fourth inning. An error cost Missouri a run, which led to TCU junior outfielder Luke Boyers scoring a run. Freshman infielder Anthony Silva hit a sacrifice RBI and outfielder Austin Davis hit an RBI double to extend the Horned Frogs lead to 6-2.
Two-sport athlete freshman pitcher Sam Horn came up big when the Tigers needed it most when he entered the game in the fifth inning. Horn recorded three strikeouts and only allowed two hits in the three innings that he pitched.
Sixth-year senior pitcher Zach Franklin also had a clutch performance for Missouri after giving up the lead in the ninth inning. Franklin had seven strikeouts, including two at the bottom of the 10th inning to close out the game.
Junior Javyn Pimental got his first start on the mound for the Tigers. After giving up three runs in the first inning, Pimental was able to settle down and record two strikeouts and not allow another run in the three innings he pitched.
The Tigers ended the game with 16 hits and seven RBI.
Missouri also got an RBI from junior catcher Dylan Leach off a single to right field in the third inning, and Morris who delivered two RBI in the second and fifth inning.
Wilmsmeyer and Austin were the hitting leaders for the Tigers, who had four hits and three hits, respectively, for Missouri.
Missouri will travel to Miami, Florida on Thursday to begin its four-game series against Florida International at 5:30 p.m.