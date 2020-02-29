Missouri baseball snapped a three-game losing streak in a dramatic fashion Saturday.
The Tigers came back from a five-run deficit on Day 2 of the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic to beat No. 22 Oklahoma 8-7 in extra innings.
The Sooners jumped out to an early lead and dominated for the first five innings of the game. A couple of well-timed hits, a balk by Konnor Ash and a home run from Peyton Graham gave Oklahoma a 5-0 lead heading into the bottom of the fifth inning.
Peter Zimmermann and Brandt Belk delivered Missouri’s first hits of the game to begin a lengthy Tigers half-inning. A home run by Alex Peterson, his second-ever for the Tigers, brought all three home, and a double by Cameron Swanger, followed by a sacrifice fly from Seth Halvorsen, moved the score to 5-4.
The Sooners responded with a two-run home run from Kendall Pettis in the top of the sixth inning, extending their lead to 7-4.
In return, the Tigers generated some offense in the bottom of the seventh inning, beginning with a walk to Josh Holt Jr. that marked the seventh-consecutive game he has reached base safely. After Austin James was hit by a pitch, a double into center field by Thomas Broyles scored both baserunners, putting Missouri within one run of Oklahoma.
Another set of singles from Zimmermann and Belk put the Tigers in scoring position once again. After stealing third, Zimmermann crossed the plate following a single by Luke Mann to tie the game at seven apiece.
A scoreless ninth inning would bring the teams into extra innings.
In the bottom of the 10th inning, Chad McDaniel singled and advanced to second on a throwing error by Sooners’ shortstop Brandon Zaragoza. With the winning run in scoring position, Zimmermann sent a walk-off ground-rule double into center field to bring McDaniel home and secure the win for the Tigers, 8-7.
“It was definitely an exciting afternoon,” Missouri coach Steve Bieser said in a news release. “To see us play together as a team and pull this one out was big. We got off to a slow start and some bad things happened, but we knew we couldn’t fold under pressure. We stayed with it today and did some good things.”
Missouri’s 10 hits against Oklahoma marked the team’s sixth double-digit hit outing of the season.
Zimmermann was an offensive superstar for the Tigers, going 3-for-3 with two runs, a double, an RBI, two walks and two stolen bases. His walk-off ground-rule double in the 10th inning tied his career-high record of three hits in a game.
Additionally, Belk’s pair of singles extended his current hitting streak to nine games. The afternoon served as his fifth multi-hit game of the season, a team best, as well as the 10th consecutive game he has reached base safely.
The Tigers bullpen also stepped up during the later innings of the game.First, Ben Pedersen recorded a scoreless fifth inning of relief for the Tigers, extending his consecutive scoreless innings pitched total to 5.1 frames.
Coming in during the sixth and 10th innings, respectively, Lukas Veinbergs and Trey Dillard combined for four consecutive scoreless innings to quell the Sooners’ offense from the seventh inning on.
“Lukas (Veinbergs) had one bad pitch on the home run, but he was the guy we needed today to get us to the point later in the game to win,” Bieser said in the release. “He gave our offense continued chances to score. Then Trey (Dillard) came in the 10th and slammed the door to set up the walk-off.”
The game marked Missouri’s first walk-off win of the season, as well as the Tigers’ third come-from-behind win and second extra-innings victory of the year.
Missouri (5-5) will close out the tournament at 3 p.m. Sunday against Texas (9-1) for its third and final outing at Minute Maid Park.The game will be broadcast on MLB.com, the MLB At Bat app and on KTGR.