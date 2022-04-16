For the first two innings, Missouri baseball had flashbacks to Thursday's blowout loss, but an eight-run third inning Saturday pushed the Tigers past Kentucky 10-6 at Taylor Stadium. Thirteen batters earned plate appearances as Missouri turned a six-run deficit into a two-run lead.
Tigers starter Austin Marozas struggled out the gate, allowing the first three batters to reach base as the Wildcats jumped out to a one-run lead. It looked like Kentucky had blown the game open in the second, scoring five runs off five hits as the first five batters reached base safely.
Marozas managed to settle down and pitch a scoreless third, and then Missouri's offense roared to life. The first six batters safely got aboard, as a pair of two-RBI singles cut the lead to two. Two more singles loaded the bases for Ty Wilmsmeyer who was walked to bring in the fifth run of the inning.
"Dropping down six to nothing was really challenging for our team," coach Steve Bieser said. "But you could feel and sense that there wasn't any quit in the dugout and having that much in the game left, we had a really good chance to come back from this. Monty came in after the second and said, 'Hey we got a 10-run inning in us today.' The guys rallied around that, and then after we scored eight. Monty said he was joking. It was pretty cool to see him say that and then the team rally around it."
Ross Lovich followed up Wilmsmeyer's walk with the third two-RBI single of the inning. With two speedsters on base, the Tigers attempted the double steal, and Wilmsmeyer scored the eighth and final run of the third on a bad throw to second.
After the third, both offenses fell dormant. No more runs scored until Missouri added two two-out insurance runs. Wilmsmeyer was at the center of the action again when he reached base on an error to bring in an unearned run. Lovich brought in a second unearned run with his second hit getting his third RBI.
"The bottom half of our lineup can do a lot," Lovich said. "We are just putting together good (at bats) and doing everything we can to get on base for the top of the order to drive us in."
The hero of the day for the Tigers was Carter Rustad. He relieved Marozas to start the fourth and shut down Kentucky. Rustad pitched 4⅔ innings, striking out five batters and only allowing three hits. The moment of the game came in the seventh inning with two outs and bases loaded. Rustad didn't back down, striking out the last batter to keep Missouri's lead intact.
"I was just trying to stay through the zone," Rustad said. "I thought they got lucky with a couple hits through the infield, but you can't let that deter you when you're on the mound. I just went after the next guy and did what I wanted to do."