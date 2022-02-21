Despite some questionable decisions early, Missouri baseball managed to muster enough offense to complete a comeback win, defeating Nicholls State 7-4 on Monday in Thibodaux, Louisiana. Luke Mann put the Tigers up for good with a bases-clearing double that drove in three runs.
For most of the game, the Tigers (3-1) struggled to produce any offense going into the sixth inning with only one run on two hits. This comes after coach Steve Bieser decided to change the lineup that had produced 34 runs through three games. He took out Carlos Peña, Fox Leum and Tre Morris for Jackson Beaman, Nander De Sedas and Mike Coletta. The latter three combined for zero hits on six at-bats.
The other questionable decision came in the first inning. After Missouri loaded the bases thanks to three walks to open the game, Nicholls State (1-3) went straight to its bullpen, relieving its starter before he recorded any outs.
The reliever got two quick outs before allowing a run and then ended the scoring threat on a grounder up the middle. When faced with a similar situation, Bieser elected to keep starter Jacob Kush in the game. That would prove to be a mistake as the fifth batter Kush faced sent a ball soaring over the right-field wall to give Nicholls State a 4-1 lead.
For a while, the score remained unchanged and Kush was relieved by Kyle Brown with two outs in the second inning. The Parkland transfer in his debut for the Tigers pitched 4⅓ shutout innings allowing only two hits.
Then in the sixth inning, after Torin Montgomery got on base with a single, Bieser went back on his pregame decisions and pinch hit Peña for Beaman. The freshman rewarded his coach by singling and advancing Montgomery to scoring position. Ross Lovich then reached on an error plating Montgomery to cut the deficit to two. No more runs were scored that inning but Morris replaced Coletta.
The Tigers got right back to work in the seventh inning.
Josh Day and Trevor Austin started the inning with back-to-back singles before Montgomery got his second RBI of the day on a groundout to shortstop. Peña once again proved why he deserved to start the game by hitting a triple off the left-field wall to score the tying run.
Missouri didn’t take the lead in the seventh — that would have to wait until the eighth.
While the Tigers’ bats got going, Austin Cheeley got the ball from Brown in the seventh and sat the Colonels down 1-2-3 and then would strand two runners in the eighth. Missouri’s hitters rewarded their pitcher’s effort with a three-run eighth. After De Sedas, Day and Austin got on base with a walk, Mann continued the trend of two-out hitting for the Tigers, bringing all three home with one swing.
Cheeley finished the game easily in the ninth to earn his first win in his debut performance in black and gold. Missouri is 3-1 for the first time since 2018.