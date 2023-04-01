Missouri couldn’t handle Kentucky for the second game in a row, as the Tigers fell to the 18th-ranked Wildcats 10-0 in eight innings because of the mercy-rule in Lexington, Kentucky.
At Kentucky Proud Park, the Wildcats (24-3, 7-1 SEC) dominated at the plate right from the start, scoring four runs in the first inning. Emilien Pitre grounded out to score Jackson Gray, which started things off. Hunter Gilliam followed with a single to drive home Jase Felker.
The hot inning continued for the Wildcats as Ryan Waldschmidt hit an RBI double, driving in Devin Burkes. Kendal Ewell followed with an RBI single to give Kentucky a 4-0 lead.
Missouri (19-8, 3-5) was still unable to have an answer for Kentucky in the second inning. Pitre hit a two-run double to give the Wildcats a 6-0 lead. The second baseman then took advantage of a wild pitch by running home to tally another run.
Kentucky extended its lead in the sixth and eighth innings to eventually end the game. Waldschmidt had a groundout RBI to score Burkes in the sixth, and Gilliam doubled to center field, scoring Felker and concluding the contest.
Luke Mann, Tre Morris, Trevor Austin, Hank Zielser and Ty Wilmsmeyer were the Tigers that recorded a hit Saturday. Mann led the way with two hits, and the rest each had one.
Zach Franklin, who is usually a closer, started on the mound for the Tigers. The right-hander had a tough outing, allowing seven runs and seven hits in a little over an inning of work.
Missouri will have one more chance against Kentucky, which recorded a 12-2 mercy-rule victory Friday. The teams face off for the series finale at 11 a.m. Sunday in Lexington. The game airs on the SEC Network.