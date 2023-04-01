Missouri couldn’t handle Kentucky for the second game in a row, as the Tigers fell to the 18th-ranked Wildcats 10-0 in eight innings because of the mercy-rule in Lexington, Kentucky.

At Kentucky Proud Park, the Wildcats (24-3, 7-1 SEC) dominated at the plate right from the start, scoring four runs in the first inning. Emilien Pitre grounded out to score Jackson Gray, which started things off. Hunter Gilliam followed with a single to drive home Jase Felker.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you