Missouri baseball cruised past Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville 12-2.
After giving up a home run in the first inning, the Tigers dominated the rest of the game.
Despite giving up the home run, Missouri took the lead in the bottom half of the first without a single hit. Five straight two-out walks put the Tigers up 2-1.
Missouri tacked on seven runs in the second inning and the game was on cruise control from there.
It was an all around dominant performance for the Tigers — five different batters recorded an RBI. Nander De Sedas led the way with three.
With the run rule in effect, the Cougars scored one run in the seventh to keep the game alive for at least another half-inning. In the bottom of seventh, three more walks loaded the bases for Carlos Peña who hit a walk off fielder’s choice to end the game two innings early.
Missouri hosts South Carolina at Taylor Stadium on Friday-Sunday for its third SEC series.