It took a little bit, but the bats that caused Friday’s game to end short of nine innings finally showed up. Missouri baseball won its second straight to start the season beating Nicholls State 14-2.
The Tigers got out to a lead scoring four runs in the second inning, but it was more luck than skill that plated the early runs.
Torin Montgomery got the hitting started in the second inning with a leadoff single; he then advanced to second on a wild pitch. All it took from there was a single from Trevor Austin to push Montgomery across. Carlos Peña hit a single to move Austin to third, and that is when things got weird.
Ty Wilmsmeyer hit what should’ve been a routine play, but a fielding error allowed him to reach on a fielder’s choice and Peña to safely reach second. While that was going on, Austin ran to home to score Missouri’s second run. Ross Lovich then hit a fielder’s choice that resulted with runners on first and third with two outs for the Tigers.
During the next at-bat, Lovich stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error with Peña scoring Missouri’s third run. Josh Day walked, so the Tigers were back with a runner on first and third with two outs. Day attempted to steal second but safely navigated his way out of a rundown to end up back on first and allow Lovich to cross home. Missouri ended the second up 4-0 scoring two unearned runs.
The Colonels closed the gap by hitting a solo home run in the bottom of the second and pushed across another in the third, but then the game was dominated by the pitchers for two innings.
In the fourth and fifth innings the teams combined to just put one runner on base. Austin Troesser, who started the game for the Tigers, passed the ball off to Nathan Landry after pitching four innings and giving up two runs. Landry closed out the fifth inning and then Missouri blew the game open in the sixth.
Austin reached on a walk then stole second, a common occurrence for the Tigers who tested Austin Trahan’s arm stealing six bags. Wilmsmeyer reached on an error, one of four for Nicholls State, and Austin scored. Lovich singled and sent Wilmsmeyer home. Day cleared the bases with a two-run home run that capped off the explosive sixth.
The bats didn’t stop there. More errors resulted in more unearned runs, and then finally Nander De Sedas, a transfer from Florida State, hit a two-run pinch hit home run in his first at-bat as a Tiger. Those were the last runs scored for Missouri, which plated six in the seventh. Landry finished the inning off and the run-rule caused the second straight game to end early.
It was a night full of standout performances for Missouri as four Tigers earned multiple RBI. Missouri came into this season wanting to prove that it was a better team than it showed last year and so far through two games it has done just that.