After dominating Friday and posting a comeback win Saturday, Missouri baseball looked to sweep Jacksonville State in its first series of the season. However, Sunday afternoon at Rudy Abbott Field proved to be a fierce back-and-forth between the Tigers and the Gamecocks, which Missouri eventually dropped 9-8.
Missouri jumped out ahead in the first inning after a double by Peter Zimmermann scored Mark Vierling, but the 1-0 lead wouldn't last long.
Art Joven struggled against the Jacksonville State batters in the bottom of the inning, loading the bases with a single by Tre Kirklin and walks to Cole Frederick and Alex Webb. An additional double and three more singles would give the Gamecocks a 5-1 lead going into the second inning.
The Tigers came back strong in their next at-bat. Singles by Austin James, Vierling, Tre Morris and Brandt Belk, combined with a few well-timed walks, gave Missouri four more runs to tie the game at five apiece.
An error by Jacksonville State pitcher Colin Casey allowed Vierling to cross the plate once again in the fourth inning, putting the Tigers up 6-5, though a home run by Kirklin in the bottom of the inning would once again tie the game.
The Gamecocks would pick up two more runs in the sixth inning and another in the ninth to give them a three-run lead over Missouri. While Vierling and Belk would go on to score in the eighth and ninth inning, respectively, the comeback effort fell short and the Tigers were defeated in the final game of their series against Jacksonville State.
Though Missouri did not sweep the series, Sunday's game produced many positive takeaways for the Tigers. Freshmen pitchers Ben Pedersen and Spencer Miles, both, made their debut appearances on the mound, and leadoff man Vierling recorded a 3 for 3 day at the plate and scored a career-high four runs.
Last, but certainly not the least, the Tigers' wins over Jacksonville State mark the program's third season-opening series win under head coach Steve Bieser.
Missouri (2-1) will travel next to Corpus Christi, Texas, to compete in the Kleberg Bank College Classic at Whataburger Field. The Tigers will take on Kansas State (1-2) at 2 p.m. Friday, Utah (1-2) at 2 p.m. Saturday and Texas A&M - Corpus Christi (0-3) at 3 p.m. Sunday.