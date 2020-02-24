Everything seemed to be going well for the Tigers.
Missouri baseball faced off against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders for the second day in a row Monday afternoon and, unlike the day before, the Tigers jumped out to an early lead before ultimately losing 5-2.
Singles by Brandt Belk and Cameron Swanger to start off the second inning put the Tigers in prime position to score. An RBI ground out by Jackson Lancaster and a single by Clayton Peterson brought the two baserunners home, giving Missouri a 2-0 lead.
It was here that things took a turn for the worse for the Tigers.
Missouri held on to the advantage until the bottom of the fifth inning, where hits by the Islanders’ Itchy Burts and Mike Williams tied the game at 2 apiece. Later in the bottom of the seventh inning, a single by Luke Marbach would give the Islanders their first security run.
By the bottom of the eighth inning the Tigers had yet to generate any more offense, whereas the Islanders seemed to be just getting started. Four more hits gave the Islanders a 5-2 lead that Missouri was unable to overcome in its final at-bat.
”The difference was early in the game,” Missouri coach Steve Bieser said in a Missouri Athletics news release. “We couldn’t capitalize on opportunities and we knew it’d come back and bite us.”
However, the Tigers can still take a few silver linings from the loss.
Belk’s second-inning single extended his hitting streak to six games, while a pinch hit single for Josh Holt Jr. in the sixth inning extended his hitting streak to four games.
Additionally, freshman Ben Pedersen dominated in his first collegiate start, allowing only one hit and recording two strikeouts.
”I thought he (Pedersen) did a really good job,” Bieser said. “I think he was tiring a little bit late and we had to go to the bullpen. It was good though to see we could take his positive outing away from the ballgame.”
Missouri (4-3) continues on its 10-day road trip and will take the field again at 3 p.m. Wednesday against McNeese State (5-3) in Lake Charles, Louisiana.