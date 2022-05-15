The rubber match between Missouri baseball and Florida featured a trio of home runs, but the 4-3 Gators win was decided by a bloop single.
It was a pitchers' duel for the first third of the game, with each pitcher combining to allow no runs and one base runner. The Tigers were the first to strike when Luke Mann and Trevor Austin went back-to-back with solo home runs. Mann's team-leading 15th was hit out past right field, while Austin continued his hot stretch when his homer went over the left field wall.
Missouri almost got a third in a row, but Josh Day's bounced off the wall for a double. Nick Pogue bounced back from the three-straight hits and got out of the inning without giving up another run.
Outside of the fourth, Pogue dominated the Tigers. All three hits he allowed came in the fourth, and he set a career-high in innings pitched and strikeouts. Pogue got the Gators through 6⅔ innings and left the mound with a lead. His counterpart Carter Rustad wasn't so lucky.
After a dominant four innings, Rustad ran into trouble in the fifth and sixth. After the Tigers (26-22, 8-17 SEC) got a lead from two homers, Rustad gave up a two-run bomb to Josh Rivera that bounced off the top of the scoreboard in left field. Rustad got a double play to end the inning before Florida could take the lead, but it didn't have to wait long.
Rustad seemed to bounce back from the home run, getting two quick outs in the sixth. Instead, the Gators (32-19, 13-14) turned two singles to produce a pair of runs and take the lead. With two runners on, MU coach Steve Bieser pulled Rustad from the game and called on Nathan Landry, who worked a strikeout to get out of the inning and strand two runners.
Missouri chipped away at the lead in the seventh, scoring a run on a pair of two-out singles to force Pogue out of the game. Landry kept the Tigers in it from there, pitching 2⅓ scoreless innings, but Missouri couldn't produce any more runs dropping its final home game.
With the loss, the Tigers are essentially eliminated from the SEC tournament. With three more SEC games, Missouri trails Kentucky for the final spot by two games. The Tigers go on the road to Athens, Georgia, to face the Bulldogs in their final series. The road hasn't been kind to Missouri in conference games, as it has an 0-15 record.