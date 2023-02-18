A walk-off line drive at the bottom of the ninth inning lifted Missouri past Texas 6-5 to get its first win of the season on Saturday at the College Baseball Showdown in Arlington, Texas.
Junior catcher Dylan Leach stepped up to the plate at the bottom of the ninth inning to deliver a line drive into right field, which brought infielder Hank Zeisler home to win the game.
The Tigers finished the game with 14 hits.
Fifth year senior Luke Mann and junior Ross Lovich each had a home run for Missouri. Mann launched a two-run home run in the second inning, and Lovich hit a solo home run in the sixth inning to make the score 5-3.
Lovich also recorded an RBI single to bring home fifth year senior Cam Chick, extending the early lead.
However, the Longhorns never went away. Freshman infielder Jayden Duplantier knocked in a two-out, two-run ground rule double to cut the deficit to 4-3 in the fourth inning.
Texas junior infielder Mitchell Daly capitalized off Missouri’s mistakes in the first inning by running home from first base after the Tigers missed two throws attempting to get him out.
Fifth year senior pitcher Rorik Maltrud, who pitched the final innings of the game, came up big for the Tigers. Maltrud only let up one hit and recorded four strikeouts.
The Tigers also got steady production from senior Ty Wilmsmeyer and junior infielder Trevor Austin, who each had a hit for Missouri.
The Tigers next face TCU at 6:30 p.m. Sunday to conclude the College Baseball Showdown.