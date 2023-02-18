A walk-off line drive at the bottom of the ninth inning lifted Missouri past Texas 6-5 to get its first win of the season on Saturday at the College Baseball Showdown in Arlington, Texas.

Junior catcher Dylan Leach stepped up to the plate at the bottom of the ninth inning to deliver a line drive into right field, which brought infielder Hank Zeisler home to win the game.

