Three up, three down.
That's the way the Missouri offense began its Sunday afternoon game against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the Tigers' third and final outing of the Kleberg Bank College Classic.
Much like the previous two days, Missouri struggled to generate offense in the first inning. Meanwhile, the Islanders jumped out to an early 2-0 lead after a series of hits against Tiger starter Spencer Juergens. An Islander home run by Tristan Welch and a fielder's choice a few batters later left the Tigers trailing 4-0 at the end of the third inning.
“It obviously got started a little slow for us," Missouri head coach Steve Bieser said in a Missouri+ Athletics news release. "They jumped all over our starter today. We gave up nine hits, but managed to only allow four runs and kept us a chance.”
In the top of the fourth, Missouri's offense came alive.
A walk by Thomas Broyles, followed by singles from Cameron Swanger, Austin James, Jackson Lancaster and Josh Holt Jr. put the Tigers within one run of the Islanders. An error by catcher Drake Osborn allowed Lancaster to score, tying the game, and a ground ball by Mark Vierling to score Holt Jr. gave Missouri a 5-4 lead.
"I knew our guys would come back and get things going," Bieser said in the release. "We just needed to keep attacking their starter and get into their bullpen.”
The Islanders didn't score again.
Another offensive burst from the Tigers in the seventh inning, featuring singles from Vierling, Chad McDaniel, Peter Zimmermann and Brandt Belk, clinched the game for Missouri, 8-4.
Sophomore Andrew Vail and freshman Spencer Miles limited the Islanders to four hits and zero runs in seven relief innings pitched, with Vail getting the win and Miles claiming the save.
“They did an outstanding job," Bieser said in the release. "Andrew (Vail) was really good. Then Spencer (Miles) came in and put the finishing touches on the game. They were both outstanding.”
Lancaster's two-run single in the fourth inning earned him his first career RBI for the Tigers. Additionally, Eric Rinzel and Ty Wilmsmeyer made their Tiger debuts as pinch hitters in the ninth inning.
Also worth nothing was Belk's overall performance in the tournament. The offensive star batted .500 (5-for-10) on the weekend, including one double, one home run and four RBI with multi-hit outings on both Saturday and Sunday.
The Tigers (4-2) and Islanders (1-5) will face off again at 3 p.m. Monday at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, Texas.