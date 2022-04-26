Missouri baseball shut out Missouri State for 8⅔ innings but gave up three runs in the bottom of the ninth to lose 3-2 on Tuesday in Springfield.
The Tigers shut down the Bears for a majority of the game as their bullpen was rolling. Missouri State had two hits going into the final inning but managed three singles — two with two outs — to walk off Missouri.
The Tigers (22-16, 5-13 SEC) danced with trouble all game long. In the first four innings they let the Bears (18-18, 3-6 Missouri Valley) load the bases twice, mainly off walks. Missouri avoided giving up runs thanks to a double play and a nearly perfect relief appearance from Carter Rustad. That all went to waste in the ninth.
At the start of the ninth, the Tigers led thanks to a two-run homer that Torin Montgomery unleashed in the sixth inning. His fourth home run represented the only offense that a recently dormant Missouri could muster. It gave MU’s pitchers a thin margin of error, and eventually, the free passes caught up.
Missouri coach Steve Bieser has stressed that he wants to keep as many players as possible fresh throughout the season and typically uses midweek games to do so. He used that approach Tuesday using six different pitchers.
It was one too few.
Ian Lohse came into the game hoping to replicate last week’s performance, when he earned a save against Missouri State in Columbia. He got off to a bad start, walking the first batter he saw. Then a controversial play that was originally ruled an out was overturned to an infield single. The out would’ve been the second of the inning and would’ve most likely resulted in Missouri winning the game if the call was upheld.
For a majority of the season, replays have rarely been overturned. The play Tuesday looked like a call that would normally stand, but the umpires felt they saw enough to overturn it. Lohse struck out the next batter in what would’ve been the inning-ending third out.
Instead, with one more chance, Lohse loaded the bases, and after a mound visit, Bieser decided to leave Lohse in the game. He had Spencer Miles warmed up in the bullpen but decided not to use him.
That proved to be a fatal mistake.
Two straight singles tied, then ended the game. On the final one, leftfielder Trevor Austin — who had a beat on the ball — fell. That forced centerfielder Ty Wilmsmeyer to dive, but he came up just short, ending the contest.