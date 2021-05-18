Missouri baseball falls just short against Kansas

For the second time this season, a Missouri-Kansas baseball game came down to the final strike. Once again, the Tigers came up short, losing 9-8 on Tuesday night at Taylor Stadium.
Trying to avenge a March 30 comeback loss in Lawrence, Kansas, the Tigers mounted a comeback of their own.
Missouri trailed from the outset as Tiger errors and timely hitting from the Jayhawks created a five-run deficit going into the bottom of the fourth. Skyler Messinger and Maui Ahuna set the tone for KU, recording four hits each, with Messinger driving in five of the nine runs.
The Tigers’ comeback effort started in the fourth inning with an opposite-field two-run home run from third baseman Luke Mann. Though, But right fielder Clayton Peterson was at the center of the show offensively.
Peterson was able to spark the offense with a timely two-run double in the second inning to give the Tigers an early lead. His big hit was in the bottom of the eighth, a two-run home run over the left-field fence to cut the lead to 8-7.
An insurance run in the ninth for KU was enough to stymie one last Tiger effort in the bottom of the final frame. Alex Peterson, who had brought the game-winning run to the plate, was thrown out trying to steal second.
While eight runs is a nice night at the plate for any offense, coach Steve Bieser thought his team could have done more.
“We had good at-bats tonight. We did not have enough good at-bats,” Bieser said. “We could have done a much better job offensively. When you score eight runs, you do expect to win a ball game, but I thought we could have scored much more tonight than we did.”
Eight runs is usually enough to win a ball game. With Tiger pitching struggling again, it wasn’t.
Starter Holden Phillips was only able to get through 2⅓ innings, allowing three earned runs. MU was onto its fourth arm by the beginning of the sixth inning.
The fourth pitcher was the brightest spot for Missouri’s pitching staff all night. Senior lefthander Jackson Lancaster came into a bases-loaded jam when the game could have gotten away from the Tigers. He struck out the first six batters he faced.
Errors were also a big factor in the result. Two catcher’s interference plays from Tre Morris contributed to two unearned runs, and the Tigers committed two other errors that did Missouri pitchers no favors.