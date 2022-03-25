Missouri baseball scratched and clawed all game long but ultimately fell short in a 7-5 loss to No. 3 Arkansas. After going down by two runs multiple times, the Tigers worked the game back to a tie twice, but didn't have a third comeback attempt in them.
The Razorbacks wasted no time putting Missouri (12-6, 0-4 SEC) in the hole. In the first inning, Arkansas (17-3, 4-0) scored two runs off three hits jumping out to a quick lead. The Tigers responded by scoring a run but couldn't tie it up. Torin Montgomery scored Missouri's first run on an RBI, his 10th first-inning RBI this season.
Spencer Miles continued to struggle for the Tigers in the second, giving up another run. Miles started the season strong, but in his last two appearances, he has given up 12 runs over eight innings.
The Tigers' bats kept Missouri in the game, scoring two more runs in the bottom of the second to tie the game for the first time. Ty Wilmsmeyer and Nander De Sedas bunted back-to-back singles to load the bases for Josh Day. He hit a line drive over the infielders to drive in two runs.
Both pitchers seemed to settle down after the second inning and pitched clean thirds, but Miles couldn't stretch it to two innings, giving up a two-run double in the fourth.
"That has been the issue for us right now," coach Steve Bieser said. "Our starting pitching has to go out and be a little bit better. That's a simple thing. Whenever you are always digging out the hole it's tough and can be deflating."
Once Miles was pulled, Bieser turned to Nathan Landry to try and stop the bleeding. Landry has been getting tons of use for a bullpen arm, pitching 21⅓ innings — only one inning fewer than Miles. Going to the bullpen has been a working strategy for the Tigers, as they got four strong innings Friday, but they run the risk of overusing their bullpen, especially in game one of a three-game series.
"The issue is our bullpen is getting too many innings right now," Bieser said. "Our bullpen has been really good keeping us in games and we got to continue to use that, but we want to get our starting pitching better than what it's been."
Despite the struggles of the pitching staff, Missouri continued to fight throughout the game. The Tigers managed to tie it up in the seventh inning and got the winning run to the plate in the ninth.
"We know that we can hang with them," Montgomery said. "We know that we can beat them. We didn't play our best game. There is a couple small things that ended up being the difference in today's game."