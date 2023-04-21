Missouri lost momentum after giving up four runs in the sixth inning in its 6-4 loss to Alabama on Friday at Taylor Stadium.
The Crimson Tide hit three home runs in their four-run sixth. Dominic Tamez began the frame with a home run to center field. On the next pitch, Andrew Pinckney tied the game at 3 by launching a home run to right field.
Jaxson West continued the hot inning for Alabama. The freshman hit a two-run homer to give the Crimson Tide a 5-3 lead.
"We were definitely shell-shocked by the way the game changed," MU coach Steve Bieser said. "We had the lead and the momentum, and then a couple pitches later it was a tie ball game. That is a really hard thing to overcome."
The Tigers (23-14, 5-11 Southeastern Conference) did not go away. Dylan Leach hit a solo home run to cut Missouri's deficit to 5-4 in the bottom of the sixth.
"I thought we did a good job responding," Bieser said. "When you respond like that and cut the deficit, then you have to keep scoring and take care of things defensively. We need to do a better job of that."
The Crimson Tide (27-12, 7-9) responded with a run of their own in the top of the seventh. Colby Shelton hit an RBI double to score Tamez, making it 6-4.
Missouri scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth before giving up the lead. Cam Chick scored an unearned run off of an error on Ty Wilmsmeyer's hit, and Trevor Austin hit an RBI single to put the Tigers up 3-1.
Chandler Murphy started on the mound for Missouri. The right-hander struck out five batters, giving up five hits and three runs in 5⅓ innings of work.
MU reliever Austin Troesser entered the game in the fifth inning for the Tigers, and he had a tough outing. The junior recorded a strikeout and allowed three runs on four hits.
Missouri will have another chance against Alabama in the second game of the three-game series at 5 p.m Saturday at Taylor Stadium.