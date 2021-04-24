The destination wasn’t anything out of the ordinary for Missouri baseball, but the route it took sure was.
Things got weird in the late innings at Taylor Stadium on Saturday as the Tigers (12-24, 5-12 Southeastern Conference) tied the game late but couldn’t finish the comeback in a 7-5 extra-inning loss to Georgia.
When second baseman Luke Mann skied a pop fly into shallow right field in the ninth inning, the game looked over by any reasonable expectation. Missouri was down a run with two outs and a runner on first base.
Georgia second baseman Buddy Floyd fought the sun as he staggered back, tracking the pop fly. Right fielder Connor Tate was playing deep to prevent a potential extra-base hit and didn’t have a chance to get to it. Floyd stuck his glove up at the last moment, and the ball hit the heel and bounced to the turf. Ty Wilmsmeyer — pinch-running after Tre Morris drew a two-out walk — raced home to tie the game.
Any momentum the Tigers gained was short-lived. Mann, who represented the winning run, was stranded on third base, sending the game to extras. Some similarly shaky middle-infield defense bit the Tigers in the 10th, when Mann bobbled a grounder to extend the inning with two outs. Tate then roped a triple into the right-center gap to drive in the go-ahead runs.
“A team’s got a chance to make some mistakes,” Missouri coach Steve Bieser said. “And especially whenever there’s a lot of pressure. I mean, there’s pressure on those guys just like there’s pressure on our guys and you see some silly things happen. They gave us some opportunities there, and we just weren’t able to come up with that big hit.”
Third baseman Garrett Blaylock tied the game at 4 for Georgia (25-13, 8-9) in the seventh with a single. That brought up Riley King — who had homered for one of his three hits earlier in the game — with runners on the corners and one out. He hit a bouncer to third baseman Cameron Swanger. Swanger fired to Mann, who might have had a chance at turning a double play had he not dropped the ball as he took it out of his glove. The run scored, putting Georgia ahead 5-4, and the inning continued.
The inning before, a perfectly executed hit-and-run had given the Tigers runners on the corners with no outs. Andrew Keefer lined a single into right, scoring two and giving the Tigers their second lead of the day, 4-3.
Center fielder Josh Holt Jr. gave Missouri a spark and its first lead in the third, 1-0. The junior pounded an RBI double off the right field wall in his second start after missing most of the season with a knee injury. Three pitches later, he stole second and scored as catcher Corey Collins’ throw sailed into left field.
“Josh looks great,” Keefer said. “I’m really surprised at how well he’s adapted. He hasn’t gotten any practice or live at-bats, coming back from his knee injury … he’s a playmaker and it’s really good to have him back in the lineup.”
Georgia strung together a double and two singles to even the score the next inning. Miles stranded the runners on second and third, two of the 11 the Bulldogs left on base during the game. The sophomore from Columbia worked in and out of trouble all day, allowing nine hits and putting runners on base in five of his six innings. But he allowed just three runs, his fewest in conference play.
“One hundred percent improvement there,” Bieser said. “I thought he made some solid pitches there, but he needed to make solid pitches, and really maneuver around there … he was able to maneuver around and keep us in the game.”