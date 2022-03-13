Missouri baseball scored in five different innings in its 6-4 victory over Arizona State. Timely hitting allowed the Tigers to fight off the Sun Devils' repeated comeback attempts.
Torin Montgomery drove a double deep to right field in the first inning to start the scoring. Montgomery has a team-leading .439 batting average and 13 RBI. Arizona State (8-10) tied the game back up the next inning. After a lead-off triple, the Sun Devils perfectly executed a double steal with two outs to push the runner across.
In the third inning, Josh Day bombed a home run to give him a team-high four on the season. Carlos Peña hit a solo home run in the next inning to give Missouri an early 3-1 lead. The Tigers (11-2) aren't known for their power, only having hit nine homers coming in, but they made them count today as both shots went far past the outfield wall.
Austin Marozas made his first true start on the season, as prior to Sunday he had only pitched one inning as he battles back from an injury. He pitched four innings, giving up one run on two hits before turning the ball over to Carter Rustad. Rustad has been inconsistent so far this season, and his struggles continued.
In his first inning, he allowed the first two baserunners to get on, resulting in Arizona State tying the game 3-3. Rustad threw two straight 1-2-3 innings. In his final inning he nabbed two quick outs, but gave up a home run to bring the Sun Devils back to within two runs. Luckily for him, Missouri's offense had its pitchers back.
Nander De Sedas hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth to drive in Carlos Peña for his second run of the day. In the seventh, Ross Lovich doubled down the left field line to drive in Mike Coletta. The Tigers were gifted a final run on what should've been a double play, but an error allowed Montgomery to safely reach first and Lovich to come in and score.
Missouri handed the ball over to Ian Lohse. It took him 26 pitches to close out the game, but after allowing two base runners he struck out Alex Champagne to end the game. Lohse earned his first save of the season.
It was a last minute road game scheduled Thursday that brought the Tigers to Arizona, but after their series against Gonzaga was canceled, Missouri managed to pick up two important wins. There is only one game left before SEC play begins, and with the conference being as loaded as it is, every win counts.