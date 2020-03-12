The Southeastern Conference released a statement Thursday saying that all regular season play for every sport at SEC schools is suspended until March 30 because of the spread of the coronavirus.
Missouri baseball's sports information director Andy Oldenburg said that the team is currently in Chicago on its way to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for the Tigers' first SEC series of the season, originally scheduled to take place Friday through Sunday. That trip has been halted, Oldenburg said.
Missouri has 12 other games that have been postponed, including a game against Iowa at home next Wednesday, a three-game series against Auburn at home on March 20-22, a two-game series against Southeastern Missouri on March 24-25 in Cape Girardeau, Mo. and a three-game series against South Carolina on March 27-29 in Columbia, S.C.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.