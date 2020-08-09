Former Boise State infielder Torin Montgomery will be joining the Missouri baseball program, according to his tweets Saturday night.
Boise State announced July 2 that it was cutting its baseball team as well as its swimming and diving program.
Because the program was cut, Montgomery will be immediately eligible to play on the team in the 2021 season.
Montgomery was a redshirt freshman in the 2020 season. In 13 games played, he had a batting average of .308 with 16 hits, 11 runs and three home runs in 52 at bats.