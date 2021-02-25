Before its home opener versus Omaha, Missouri baseball has some things to work on to prevent a repeat of last weekend, when it was run out of Phoenix, dropping its opening series 3-1 against Grand Canyon University.
First, and most importantly, Missouri pitching has to give up fewer walks.
The team has the worst strikeout-to-walk ratio in the Southeastern Conference and it’s not close. The Tigers are the only team in the conference that has issued more walks than strikeouts. Florida, the team with the second-worst walks-to-strikeout rate, at least has the excuse of playing then-No. 21 Miami on the road. Since then, Miami has leapt up the standings to No. 6.
Missouri’s pitchers have had a lot of trouble finding their spots. Locating pitches will be especially important going into SEC play, and the Tigers have an opportunity to rebound against Omaha.
During the Mavericks’ opening series against then-No. 22 Oklahoma, Omaha batted just .141 with an on base percentage of .236. With stats like that, Missouri pitchers should pound the zone, daring Omaha hitters to take a hack.
On top of the control issues, when the Tigers do find the zone opposing batters are making contact. GCU batters hit .323 over 133 at bats during the team’s four-game series. The mark puts Missouri pitching head and shoulders above the rest of the SEC in WHIP, which is not a race the team wants to be winning.
In the batter’s box, the Tigers have to cut back on strikeouts.
Granted, the Tigers were batting with a wide zone called by unfamiliar Western Athletic Conference umpires, but hitters need to have the ability to adjust, especially if they want to compete in a regional without SEC umps.
The high rate of strikeouts leads to a lack of baserunners, resulting in a lack of runs. At the very least, Tiger hitters need to be more aggressive in two-strike counts. Perhaps Missouri is used to a tighter zone, but too often bats are rested on hitters’ shoulders as the hitter watches the umpire signal a third strike.
Omaha’s limited pitching stats on the year suggest that Missouri can be successful on offense as well as defense. Maverick pitchers have an ERA of 5.29 in their first two games. Batters like Brandt Belk and Luke Mann have an opportunity to improve upon their disappointing starts. Others, like Chad McDaniel, Mark Vierling and Andrew Keefer will look to improve on their already impressive .500, .400 and .385 averages.
But the spring baseball season is long, and Missouri has until March 19 before its opening SEC series against Kentucky. Nonconference games are a chance for Missouri to tune up, and the team has an opportunity to progress a long way before the grueling conference schedule.