You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Missouri baseball hires DeLunas as pitching coach

  • 1 min to read

According to a report Monday afternoonfrom D1Baseball.com, Missouri baseball is hiring Brian DeLunas as the team’s new pitching coach. He will be tasked with improving a rotation that had a difficult 2021 season. This will be his second stint with the Tigers after holding the same role from 2006-2009.

DeLunas, a native of the St. Louis area, has coached at various levels of baseball. After his first stint with MU, he served as the pitching coach at Christian Brothers College High School in St. Louis.

He comes with MLB experience, as he was the Seattle Mariners’ bullpen coach in 2018 and 2020. In between, he was Seattle’s Director of Pitching Development Strategies in 2019. Most recently, he was hired as a special projects coordinator by the New York Mets in January.

The hire comes after a season in which the Missouri pitching staff struggled in and out of SEC play. The team finished at the bottom of the conference in earned runs, strikeouts and walks, contributing to the Tigers’ 15-36 record and last-place finish in the SEC.

DeLunas will also have to deal with the transfer portal. Four of the pitchers from the 2021 roster are looking to move on from the program, most notably Seth Halvorsen. The sophomore was the most successful pitcher in the starting rotation with standout performances against Georgia, Texas A&M and Auburn.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Summer 2021 General Reporter. Reach me at natemarcus210@gmail.com or (201) 270-7962

Recommended for you