Juju Stevens mug

Juju Stevens

 Courtesy of MU athletics

Missouri baseball grabbed the lead in the first inning and held on for the rest of the game in its 6-5 victory over Illinois in the annual Braggin’ Rights rivalry game held Tuesday in Sauget, Illinois.

Sixth-year senior pitcher Zach Franklin closed out the game in the bottom of the ninth. The right-hander recorded a strikeout, groundout before a fielder’s choice secured the win for the Tigers.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you