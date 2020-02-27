Missouri baseball (4-4) is looking to rebound from two straight losses as it travels to Houston, Texas, to play in the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic against three old Big 12 conference foes: Baylor, No. 22 Oklahoma and Texas.
The Tigers lost 5-2 to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Monday and 12-4 to McNeese State on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, Missouri gave up nine runs on nine hits in the third inning. It also stranded 15 baserunners.
However, there were a few positives for the Tigers. They had the same number of hits as McNeese State. First baseman Brandt Belk, second baseman Mark Vierling, center fielder Seth Halvorsen and right fielder Clayton Peterson led the offense with Belk extending his hitting streak to seven games and had a season-high three hits, including a home run. Vierling had a career-high four hits. Halvorsen and Peterson also had multi-hit games.
Missouri will need its best hitters to keep it up over the weekend if it doesn’t want to fall below a .500 record. This season, Belk leads the team with a .480 batting average (12-for-25), followed by Peterson, who is batting .429 (6-for-14). Vierling is batting .324 (11-for-34) and left fielder Josh Holt Jr. is batting .300 (6-for-20).
Ian Bedell will get the nod on the mound Friday and Konnor Ash will start Saturday. The Tigers haven't announced who will start Sunday against Texas.
Missouri plays Baylor (5-3) at 11 a.m. Friday. The Bears shut out their last opponent, Texas-Rio Grande Valley, 2-0 on Wednesday.
Missouri’s offense is hardly struggling, but it might need runs to be generated from more than Belk, Peterson, Vierling and Holt to have a chance to win the opening game of the weekend. The Tigers' pitching should also be aware of Baylor's best player, Jared McKenzie, who is batting .517 (15-for-29) so far this season.
The last time Missouri and Baylor faced each other — a Big 12 contest played April 7, 2012 — was a high-scoring affair with Baylor coming out on top 12-7. The Tigers have lost the last three games against the Bears, who leads the all-time series 33-26-1.
The Tigers take on Oklahoma (7-2) at 11 a.m. Saturday. The Sooners are the first ranked team Missouri face this season. Oklahoma lost its last game, a matchup with Illinois State, 7-5 on Saturday.
The Tigers will have to try to shut down Oklahoma’s best player, Tanner Tredaway, who is batting .405 (15-for-37). The last time Missouri and Oklahoma faced each other, on May 27, 2012, the Tigers won 8-7. Oklahoma leads the all-time series 152-107-1.
Missouri plays Texas (9-0) at 3 p.m. Sunday. Not only are the Longhorns undefeated, but they've only given up 18 runs this season, an average of two per game. Missouri’s offense is going to have its work cut out for it, but if Belk can continue his hitting streak, the other hitters should follow.
Missouri needs to watch out for Duke Ellis, who is batting .357 (10-for-28). In the two teams' last matchup, Missouri shut Texas out 5-0. The Tigers have won the last three games between the two programs, but the Longhorns lead the all-time series 34-20.
All three games will be broadcast on MLB.com, the MLB At Bat app and on KTGR.