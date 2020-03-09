After sweeping Western Illinois in the team’s first home series of the season, Missouri baseball (9-5) now looks to do the same to Northern Illinois (7-8) in the Tigers’ first midweek series of the season at Taylor Stadium.
Missouri and Northern Illinois have only met once before — a Feb. 28, 2009, game when the Huskies defeated the Tigers 5-2. Coming into the matchup over 11 years later, it seems momentum is now on Missouri’s side.
Northern Illinois has struggled in its last few games, losing three in a row to Southern Illinois and recording only four runs across the entire series this past weekend. The Huskies’ usual offensive standouts — Brady Huebbe, Jake Dunham and Jordan Larson — have all had poor performances at the plate in recent games, putting Northern Illinois at a clear disadvantage coming into Tuesday afternoon.
Unlike the Huskies, the Tigers are entering the series on a five-game win streak and hitting well.
While consistency at the plate was an issue for the Tigers in Friday and Saturday’s wins, Sunday afternoon’s victory seemed to suggest that Missouri had finally found its groove. Over the weekend, Missouri batters hit .278 with four doubles, a triple, four home runs, 20 RBI and 10 stolen bases.
Leading the Tigers offensively is Brandt Belk, whose .457 (21-for-46) batting average currently ranks 14th in the NCAA and second in the Southeastern Conference. Belk’s .544 on-base percentage ranks 26th in the NCAA and fourth in the SEC.
Another standout at the plate for the Tigers is Austin James, who was responsible for three of Missouri’s home runs over the weekend. James hit one in each game against Western Illinois while driving in seven runs and recording a .417 OBP, 1.200 SLG and 1.617 OPS.
Missouri’s fourth home run came courtesy of designated hitter Peter Zimmermann, who posted two additional hits and a career-high four RBI along with the two-run shot in Sunday’s game.
“We’ve just got to keep it up,” Zimmermann said. “It’s just that simple. We’ve got to keep the same approach, and we can’t try and get outside of ourselves.”
Missouri coach Steve Bieser agreed.
“The key for us is just being more consistent,” Bieser said. “If you look at our season, it’s the two mid-weeks that we weren’t able to capitalize on last week ... we’ve been good at home, but that doesn’t mean we’re going to be good at home unless we do some things special on Tuesday and Wednesday.”
In addition to Missouri’s offensive success, the Tiger bullpen shone in the previous few games as well. Against Western Illinois, the pitching staff recorded a 3.33 ERA, 38 strikeouts over 27 innings pitched and held the Leathernecks to a .220 batting average.
Ian Bedell, Konnor Ash and Spencer Miles each produced a win in their respective starts over the weekend, while Trey Dillard recorded a save in both Saturday and Sunday’s games. Dillard’s four saves over seven appearances ranks 11th in the NCAA and first in the SEC.
With both the Missouri offense and pitching staff on a roll, the Tigers are eager to get another pair of wins in the book, and the importance of the mid-week series is in the front of Missouri’s mind.
“This set of two games right here against Northern Illinois is really big for us,” Bieser said.
The Tigers and Huskies begin play at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, then meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Both games will be broadcast on KTGR and can be watched live on SEC Network+ via WatchESPN, where Ben Arnet and former Chicago White Sox All-Star third baseman Joe Crede will be on the call.