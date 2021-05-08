Optimism is hard to find around Taylor Stadium.
Missouri baseball is now 13-31 overall and 5-18 in the Southeastern Conference. It is starting to look like the Tigers will have to win Sunday to have a shot at the SEC Tournament. The Tigers’ 11-4 loss to No. 5 Tennessee on Saturday was their eighth in a row.
“This is the most challenging season that I’ve ever been in, and I think its pretty much the same for the players,” Missouri coach Steve Bieser said. “… Every day I write that lineup it feels like a very competitive lineup, feels like one where we should go out and produce some runs.”
Konnor Ash was tapped for Saturday’s start at Taylor Stadium and immediately ran into trouble. The senior gave up back-to-back singles on his first two pitches and was quickly faced with the possibility of giving up a crooked number of runs in the opening frame. Tennessee pinned four runs on Ash in the first, but it could have been more. The Volunteers hit safely five times and left two runners on base.
Missouri hitters did their part trying to respond in the bottom half of the first. Mark Vierling singled with one out, and Andrew Keefer took a pitch to move him over. Torin Montgomery came up and squeaked a double down the third-base line to score both runners.
The inning had the feel of a big one when Brandt Belk walked on four straight balls, but the next two batters, Tre Morris and Cameron Swanger, both got called out on batter’s interference. On both occasions, Belk tried to take second and the batters got in the way of Tennessee catcher Jackson Greer with their bat on their follow-through.
Those weren’t the last instances of interference that bit Missouri. Morris caused the final out in the eighth inning by running into the ball on his way to second from first. By that time, however, it was probably too late for Missouri to do much damage, as it already trailed by the final score of 11-4.
“We’re finding ways to really shoot ourselves in the foot,” Bieser said.
The Tigers had battled back in the third after starting the inning down 4-2. They plated two runs to tie the game via a Morris RBI. He ended up having two of the team’s four RBI, while Montgomery had the other two. Both went 2 for 4, joining right fielder Andrew Keefer with multiple-hit performances.
On defense, Ash settled into a groove after the bad first inning. He put up three goose eggs in the second through fourth innings, allowing his batters to get back into the game. On the way, he struck out six batters in a row before finally walking Greer on a full-count pitch.
Tennessee (36-11, 16-7) tapped Ash for two runs in the sixth, and Bieser decided his pitcher’s day was done. Spencer Miles came out to throw in the sixth, and things went downhill quickly. The Vols hammered Miles for five runs, chasing the former ace and sealing the game. Missouri’s bats had fallen silent, and the last few innings weren’t much but a formality.
Bieser said after the game that those innings crush any hope the batters might have in clawing back into the game, knowing the deficit is that much more insurmountable.
With another loss in the books, Missouri’s slim chance at a postseason appearance slips further. The Tigers are last in the SEC, needing to leapfrog Auburn and Texas A&M in the final seven conference games of the season to reach the SEC Tournament.