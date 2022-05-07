Missouri baseball lost to Ole Miss 8-1 on Saturday in Oxford, Mississippi. The loss means the Tigers will lose the series and would lose a potential tiebreaker with the Rebels for the SEC Tournament.
The weekend has gone as poorly as possible for Missouri (25-19, 7-15). Not only did MU drop the series against the Rebels to drop out of tournament qualification, Kentucky took two games against No. 1 Tennessee to push the Tigers to last place in the SEC.
The Tigers used two of their best relievers Friday, leaving them with limited options for Saturday. If it wanted to win, Missouri needed to rely on its offense and its starter to give it a quality outing.
Neither of those things happened.
Missouri scored one run in the top of the first off a pair of singles, but that was the only run it scored. The Tigers got declawed by Hunter Elliott. He struck out nine batters and gave up just one walk and four hits. After Elliott left the game, Jack Washburn pitched the final two innings and gave up one hit to close the game.
Ole Miss (26-19, 9-14) responded to Missouri’s run in the first with one of its own and didn’t stop there. The Rebels tacked on seven more runs on 13 hits as they attacked Spencer Miles early and often. In Miles’ six innings, he gave up 10 hits and five runs. Austin Cheeley came into the game to try and keep it close, but Ole Miss jumped on him fast. Cheeley pitched ⅓ of an inning but was charged with three earned runs.
Losing the series against the Rebels makes the Tigers’ road to the SEC Tournament unlikely. Missouri sits two games behind both the Wildcats and Ole Miss and has two tough series ahead. If the Tigers get swept Sunday, that’ll make it nearly impossible for them to pass Ole Miss for the final spot. If Missouri plays like it did Saturday, it won’t take much effort from the Rebels to win.
The Tigers now fall to 0-11 in road SEC games. If they don’t make the tournament, their failures to win even some games on the road will be the direct cause.