After Alabama right fielder Will Haiter robbed Torin Montgomery of a double, catching his line drive against the wall to end the game, the Southeastern Conference Network+ camera panned to Missouri baseball's dugout.
Each Tiger had a look on their face that could be called stunned dejection.
They could not believe that they had just lost the game 11-8. Five innings before, Missouri (12-27, 5-14 SEC) lead 8-4 and looked like it was in control.
At the plate, the Tigers leapt on Crimson Tide starter Tyler Ras, scoring four runs out of the gate and adding four more over the second through fourth innings. Every starter recorded a hit, with Josh Day going 3 for 4 with two RBI.
Luke Mann also reached safely twice, knabbing a double and a single while only striking out once, a low total for the third baseman. Missouri scored more runs (8) and got more hits (11) than any team has on Ras this season.
After the fourth, things went downhill in a hurry. Alabama (26-15, 9-10) subbed Ross out for William Freeman, who promptly killed all of Missouri’s momentum. The Tigers couldn't plate a run against the reliever, or any after Freeman, either.
It was a point of emphasis for Missouri heading into the trip to Tuscaloosa. Alabama’s pitching staff is thin this weekend, and it was important to jump on the starter early and keep the pressure on relievers in later innings. The Tigers checked the first box, but left the second blank.
Missouri only got one hit in the last five innings. Instead, the Tigers struck out at a rate more than double that of in the first four innings. The last nine Missouri batters were retired in order.
Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide offense picked up steam.
The Tide had chipped away at Missouri starter Seth Halvorsen but broke out on Jacob Kush, who came out to pitch in the sixth with a 8-6 lead. Alabama hitters strung four hits together, starting with a 0-2 Drew Williamson double and ending with a 1-2 Peyton Wilson double.
Kush was not pitching horribly. He got ahead in counts but missed his spots on the important pitches, leading to three runs in the sixth and an Alabama lead.
Kush and those who succeeded him, Jackson Lancaster and Lukas Veinbergs, weren’t helped out much by the defense behind them despite the Tigers’ impressive fielding percentage, which tied Alabama for second in the conference. That stat will be changing after Friday, because Missouri had four errors in the loss.
Mark Vierling and Josh Holt each had an error and Kush had two himself. The errors played a considerable part in the transition of morale from the Tigers to the Crimson Tide. Perhaps the 50% capacity crowd at Sewell-Thomas Stadium got into defenders’ heads — it was the largest Missouri has seen all year.
Looking at the teams’ bullpens with the rest of the weekend in mind, it’s advantage 'Bama. The Tide’s last two pitchers used Friday night, Landon Green and Chase Lee, both threw fewer than 15 pitches and will likely be ready to go again by Sunday, if not Saturday.
Veinbergs will be ready to go again for Missouri, as will Lancaster, but the lefty Lancaster is very situational and will not be an inning-eater. Veinbergs has continued to be strong, and may have to go multiple innings if Zach Hise struggles Sunday.
To have a chance at stealing a game in Tuscaloosa, Missouri batters have to find a way to hit 'Bama pitching. They have to step into the box with an aggressive approach, trying to get as deep into Alabama’s pen as possible. Their own pitchers are going to give up runs, so it’s going to come down to whether Missouri’s hitters can outblast Alabama’s.