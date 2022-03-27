Missouri baseball had a chance to win its first SEC series but handed No. 3 Arkansas too many free runs in a 6-4 loss Sunday. Defensive miscues and a balk allowed the Razorbacks to score four runs in the seventh inning.
The Tigers (13-7, 1-5) jumped out a lead in the second inning when Luke Mann hit a two-run homer that bounced off the top of the left-field wall. Missouri failed to get another hit till the eighth inning.
Arkansas (18-4, 5-1) tied it up in the fourth, making the Tigers' lead short-lived. Three walks and two singles scored a pair of runs for the Razorbacks. Missouri starter Austin Marozas was cruising early but hit a speed bump throwing 40 pitches in the inning.
Despite the high pitch count, coach Steve Bieser decided to stick with his starter going into the fifth. Marozas rewarded Bieser's faith with a 1-2-3 frame.
"Exactly what I wanted to see," Bieser said. "I wanted him to finish strong and feel good about his outing. I wanted his pitch count to get up there, I am tired of with our starting pitching having to worry about a pitch count when we start the game. It's not fun to call a game when you are worried like that."
Arkansas had zero worries about its starter. Jaxon Wiggins pitched 7⅓ innings with five consecutive scoreless innings. Wiggins struck out eight Tigers, at one point retiring 10 batters in a row. The wheels started to fall off in the eighth inning as his pitch count crossed 100 pitches.
After Missouri worked two runners on, Tre Morris hit a single to drive in one run. Then a fielder's choice scored another. After Torin Montgomery was hit by a pitch, Bieser, with the bases loaded and down two runs, pinch-hit Fox Leum for Justin Colon.
"Fox has a lot of power," Bieser said. "Fox was brought in here to be our everyday DH but hasn't stayed healthy. I thought in that spot the matchup was really tough for JC (Colon), and he (Leum) was our best option off the bench."
Leum hit a weak liner to second base, and the Tigers' comeback attempt ended there. They didn't overcome four unearned runs they allowed in the seventh inning. Throughout the series, Missouri's fielding allowed Arkansas to extend innings. The Tigers overcame it Saturday, but couldn't Sunday.
In the seventh, the Tigers had multiple opportunities to get out of the inning with damage, but two misplays in the infield and a balk allowed the Razorbacks to take the lead.
"I just know that tomorrow we are gonna do some ground balls," Morris said. "We are gonna keep working hard and competing every day. All of our infielders trust each other, we'll be good."