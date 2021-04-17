Because of foul weather in central Florida, the start time for all three games between Missouri baseball and Florida were changed. The first game, originally scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CST, ended up starting at 8:22 p.m. Saturday’s game was pushed up to noon and Sunday’s game ended up being played 45 minutes after the conclusion of Saturday’s game for a doubleheader.
All of the swapping made for a very quick series. Missouri ended up dropping both ends of the doubleheader, 8-6 and 6-4, and got swept in less than 24 hours in Florida.
Despite the results, Missouri (11-23, 4-11 Southeastern Conference) played well all weekend in Gainesville. The Tigers found themselves within a few runs in every ball game, something they can’t say for most of their SEC series.
Despite playing from behind for most of the innings over the weekend, the team showed its determination, scoring 10 runs while trailing the No. 18 Gators (25-11, 8-6).
In addition to timely runs from their offense, the Tigers also had decent pitching, at least by their standards. The biggest improvement was the walk rate: Usually, Tiger pitchers give up around seven walks per game, but against Florida, the staff cut that down by nearly one per game.
Spencer Miles and Zach Hise started the Saturday games with mixed results. Miles went four innings, giving up only three hits. The Gators found other ways to score, though, putting up four runs — all earned — on the right-hander.
Hise pitched five innings to start the noon game Saturday, giving up only two runs and six hits.
Even after the improvements, Missouri couldn’t avoid a sweep. Florida overmatched Missouri in all facets.
Missouri’s best opportunity to pick up a win in Florida’s new ballpark came in the second game of the series. The Tigers dropped five runs in the second inning on Florida’s starting pitcher, Tommy Mace, to take a commanding early lead. But Missouri didn’t do anything to add on to its lead, and the Gators put up their own five spot in the fifth.
Now trailing, Missouri tied the game back up in the next half-inning, but had no response when Florida scored runs in both the sixth and eighth. The Gators would win 8-6.
Missouri also had a chance to steal one from Florida in the finale. From the third inning, the game was locked at 2-1 with Florida on top until the bottom of the seventh. That’s when the Tigers’ old nemesis came back to bite them.
Reliever Trae Robertson gave up two walks and his sub, Jackson Lancaster, gave up another. The Gators capitalized with three runs to put the game out of reach. Missouri hitters tried to catch up with a run in the eighth and two in the ninth, but the effort wouldn’t be enough to capture the win.
With the three losses, Missouri remains firmly at the back of conference standings and out of the SEC Tournament.