Sometimes it is better to be lucky than good. Missouri baseball was definitely lucky as it beat Louisiana-Monroe 4-3, taking the lead on two throwing errors.
The Tigers were caught in a pitching duel for the first time this season as they were shut down by Warhawks starter Cam Barlow for 4⅔ innings, being limited to one run. Luckily for Missouri, Spencer Miles was ready.
Miles pitched 5⅓ innings, allowing two earned runs keeping the game close. He struck out 11 batters to beat his previous career-high of eight.
The Tigers (5-1) had plenty of scoring chances but couldn't push any runs across throughout the early innings of the game. They had the bases loaded but failed to score a run in the fifth inning as Tre Morris grounded into a fielder's choice. That inning saw Missouri strand its sixth runner of the game; it stranded 10 total.
The Tigers got themselves into a similar position in the seventh as Morris was up to bat with bases loaded and two outs. This time the senior catcher managed to single up the middle, driving in Josh Day. In an attempt to throw out Day, Louisiana-Monroe's (1-3) second baseman errored, allowing Trevor Austin to score. Another error, this time by the third baseman, allowed for Luke Mann to score from second and gave Missouri the lead.
That one run was all it needed. Tony Neubeck came in to relieve Miles in the sixth inning and put on a show. He threw 2⅔ no-hit innings, including an immaculate seventh inning.
He ended the night striking out seven batters, allowing only three base runners on a hit-by-pitch and two walks. Coach Steve Bieser said in the preseason that he expected Neubeck to handle some big innings, and he came through. He turned the ball over to Austin Cheeley in the ninth who shut down any comeback attempt.
The Tigers managed to muster enough offense this time, but they desperately missed their leading hitter in Torin Montgomery. He missed Friday's game after suffering a hamstring injury in Wednesday's win over Southern. Montgomery had been Missouri's clean-up hitter, and with him out of the lineup, Morris filled in.
Before this game, Morris was only hitting .056, but he came through delivering three hits and two RBI. The Tigers are going to need him to continue to step up for as long as Montgomery is out. MU was held to its least amount of runs on the season but thanks to impressive pitching, it still managed to secure a victory to start the series.
The Tigers look to keep their three-game win streak alive as they give the ball to Austin Troesser.