After a four-day stint in Corpus Christi, Texas, it's time for the Tigers to hit the road once again.
Missouri (4-3) will travel to Lake Charles, Louisiana, to take on McNeese State (5-3) at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Joe Miller Ballpark. The Tigers and Cowboys have met only once before back in 2014 at McNeese State, where the Cowboys defeated Missouri, 3-2.
Fresh off a loss and looking for a comeback, the Tigers are arriving at McNeese State after splitting their games in Texas. Missouri went 2-1 in the Kleberg Bank College Classic Tournament over the weekend before losing to the Texas A&M - Corpus Christi Islanders on Monday afternoon, 5-2.
Meanwhile, the Cowboys are entering the contest on a two-game losing streak, having dropped two of three games in the Mardi Gras Tournament in Thibodaux, Louisiana this past weekend. McNeese State came into the tournament after a four-game sweep of Mississippi Valley State and a 7-4 loss to Louisiana Tech at home.
Brandt Belk has been one of the Tigers best hitters in recent games, leaving the Kleberg Bank College Classic Tournament with a .500 (5-for-10) average, a home run and 4 RBI to his name. A single on Monday extended Belk's current hitting streak to six games, while Josh Holt Jr. extended his hitting streak to four games with a single of his own.
However, where the Tigers excel in offensive strength, they lack in consistency. Missouri has exhibited a pattern of having one to two offensively strong innings in a game, but then failing to score in the remaining innings. The Tigers will need to find a way to produce at the plate across multiple innings if they hope to avoid come-from-behind losses, such as the one to the Islanders on Monday.
In recent games, the Missouri bullpen has also had success from younger pitchers. Freshman Ben Pedersen dominated in his first collegiate start Monday, pitching four shutout innings while allowing only one hit. Sophomore Andrew Vail and freshman Spencer Miles also demonstrated success out of the bullpen in Sunday's win.
This will need to continue as the Tigers approach McNeese State on Wednesday and the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic Tournament this coming weekend.
The game will be broadcast on KTGR.